2023 National Philanthropy Day will honor six

The Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named its honorees for the 2023 National Philanthropy Day recognition of outstanding community service. The chapter will recognize the honorees, each of whom was nominated by a local nonprofit, at a Nov. 16 luncheon at Music Hall. The honorees:

Phillip and Gail Holloman

Phillip and Gail Holloman, Philanthropist of the Year, nominated by the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

The Hollomans are both actively involved community leaders, notably for their philanthropic support in establishing the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. In 2019, the Hollomans established the 7 Principles Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits that specialize in childhood development, job readiness training for adults and social equity advocacy.

Marty Humes

Marty Humes, Volunteer of the Year, nominated by the Junior League of Cincinnati

Humes’ volunteerism in Greater Cincinnati has benefited CET, Cincinnati Parks, Cincinnati Woman’s Club, Wyoming City Schools, the University of Cincinnati and the Playhouse in the Park, serving as co-chair of the Leading Ladies Steering Committee for their 10th anniversary during the 2022-23 re-opening season.

Eshaan Gandhi

Eshaan Gandhi, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, nominated by Cincinnati Tennis Foundation and TriHealth

Inspired by his love of music, Gandhi founded Music on the Court, a program that provides music programming for students who might not otherwise have access. He is also an active volunteer with TriHealth, helping to educate patients on how to read their MyChart.

Charles H. Dater Foundation, Outstanding Foundation, nominated by the Taft Museum of Art

The Dater Foundation continues to support educational programming for many organizations, including the Taft Museum of Art, Bethany House, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, Santa Maria Community Services and others. The foundation maintained or increased funding support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath, allowing organizations to continue to thrive.

Darlene Kamine

Darlene Kamine, Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising, nominated by Adopt A Class and Community Learning Center Institute

Kamine has been a leader in the Cincinnati philanthropic community and fearlessly champions other leaders and causes. She has received recognition for her leadership in the community and her achievements in fundraising are outstanding.