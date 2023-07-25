Culture FIX: July 26-Aug. 1

Here comes the scorch. You knew it would arrive eventually, right? Whether you want to hide away or embrace the heat, choices aplenty, below. Maybe try a balanced approach – some inside, some out? Either way, we hope to see you somewhere out and about in the coming days.

Wednesday, July 26

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: In this short, virtual presentation with a very long name – “Once Springs, Swamps and Bogs, Explore Big Bone Lick, the Birthplace of Vertebrate Paleontology” – BCM archaeologist associate Jeannine Kreinbrink explores the history and significance of this quite remarkable state park with the quirkly name.

Thursday, July 27

Uncommon fundraising x 2…

Alzheimer’s Association, ALZSTAR Music Festival | 7-10:30 p.m. Woodward Theater, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Not your average fundraiser, this event features live performances by emerging indie punk band Arlen Gun Club, The Poppiefields and Hidalgo Martini, consisting of former and current members of local ’70s cover band Gee, Your Band Smells Terrific. Hosted by the ever-charming Amanda Orlando of Warm98. Should be fun! Alzheimer’s research is getting closer. Give research a nudge. Tickets: $25.

CABVI, Braille Ale Release Party | 5 p.m. West Side Brewing, Westwood. DETAILS: And speaking of alternative fundraisers, this party celebrates the release of Cincinnati Assoication for the Blind and Visually impaired‘s annual Braille Ale limited-special-edition four-packs, with eats by Big Dogg’s BBQ food truck. Donate by drinking!

Nozomi Kato (Suzuki), Adam Smith (Pinkerton) and Karah Son (Cio-Cio-San)

(Photo by Philip Groshong)

Cincinnati Opera, “Madame Butterfly” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: Final production in CO’s 2023 season features a fresh take on Giacomo Puccini‘s gut-wrenching emotional tale of callous racism. In this new production created by an all-Japanese and Japanese American creative team, Cio-Cio-San’s tragic tale is transported to a modern-day realm where reality and dreams intersect. Repeats in a season-closing performance Saturday evening. Maybe we will see you there…?

Cincinnati World Cinema, Shorts Spotlight Series | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This set of shorts features comedies, dramas and documentaries from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, Poland and the USA. CWC director Tim Swallow called this slate of films “on a par with our Oscar Shorts and Sundance offerings, but delightfully more diverse.”

CAC architect Zaha Hadid

Contemporary Arts Center, “Zaha Hadid – Who Dares Wins” | 5:30 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., downtown. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: In 2013, architect Zaha Hadid was interviewed for Imagine, an art series on BBC. In case you are not aware, our Contemporary Arts Center was the first of her buildings brought to life. Through this documentary, Imagine visits her buildings across the globe, from Austria to Azerbaijan, to find out what made Zaha Hadid tick.

Friday, July 28

Artist Amelia Key

(Photo by Sarah Martin-Nuss)

ArtWorks, “Matter Matters” | 5-7 p.m. V² Gallery, 929 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-333-0388. DETAILS: Opening reception for this exhibit featuring repurposed-material sculptures by artist Amelia Key and learning artists – ages 16-24 – working alongside her. These new artworks creatively incorporate waste materials to highlight their impact on daily life and the environment: plastic straws, pool “noodles,” and other waste items sourced the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub, LaSoupe, SIGHT Eyecare, Eyewear in Wyoming, and individual donations. Continues on display through Sept. 15.

Beechmont Players, “Murder on the Orient Express” | 7:30 p.m. Anderson Center, 7850 Five Mile Rd., Anderson Twp. 513-233-2468. DETAILS: I don’t point out community theater productions as often as I should, sorry. Here’s one that should be a clever and satisfying way to escape the upcoming heatwave. Ken Ludwig‘s stage adaptation of this Agatha Christie classic captures just the right amount of fun of the original. Thompson Hine’s-own Gary Glass takes on the case as Hercule Poirot. Continues in five more performances through Aug. 5.

Guest conductor Tucker Biddlecombe Soprano Alexandra Schoeny

Collegium Cincinnati, SummerSing Masterworks Choir | 7:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, downtown. DETAILS: New music director Matt Phelps has brought back this summer choral festival in which singers pay for the priviledge of immersing themselves in learning and performing a masterwork over the course of five days. This year the work is Brahms’ vaunted A German Requiem, the two-pianist version, guest conducted by Nashville Symphony Chorus director Tucker Biddlecombe. Soloists are soprano Alexandra Schoeny and Yours Truly, baritone. Say Hi if you attend. Admission is free.

Wash Park Art, “Bare: Imperative Beauty and Response” | 5-7 p.m. 1215 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-291-3626. DETAILS: After a lengthy hiatus, WPA director Holly Doan Spraul offers up this varied new group exhibit of figures, landscapes and abstractions with works by John Blom, Everage King, William Linthicum, Constance McClure (1934-2020), Alissa Sammarco (poetry), Melissa Sammarco (1938-2017) and Anna VanMatre. On display through Sept. 16.

Saturday, July 29

AfriFest Cincy: Taste Of Africa | Noon-8 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand, Clifton. DETAILS: Reportedly, the largest African cultural event in the city., this family-friendly gathering occurs annually in the summer to celebrate Africa through cultural awareness, enhancing the community’s knowledge of the African cultures represented locally, and connecting individuals to resources in the community. Admission is free and the event showcases African cultures, food, entertainment, fashion show, games and other activities.

The Carnegie, “Guys and Dolls” | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: The third in a trio of Carnegie summer shows kicks off this weekend. This 1950 Tony-winning classic by the highly underrated Frank Loesser features some outstanding songs, such as “Take Back Your Mink,” “Luck Be a Lady” and, my favorite, “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Runs through Aug. 18, in rotating repertoire with “Kinky Boots” (through Aug. 19) and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (through Aug. 20).

Danger Wheel | 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. 378 E. 12th St., Pendleton. DETAILS: Adult big-wheel downhill racing made more insane by a deluge of water balloons and increasingly challenges ramps and hindrances. My favorite component is when losers are allowed to earn their way back into the competition by racing blindfolded with only verbal assistance. Pandemonium reigns supreme, all to the benefit of the Pendleton Neighborhood Council. Plenty to eat and drink nearby. Might see you there, too!

Over-the-Rhine Museum, “We Have a Plan!” | 5 p.m. Mercantile Library, downtown. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: Executive Director Donna Harris and her team have been working behind the scenes to prepare for this moment when they formally introduce plans for completing their buildings near the Five Points intersection in OTR, intended to showcase the history and lifestyle details of OTR residents over the past 150 years-plus.

Sunday, July 30

Brady Music Center, Regina Spektor | 8 p.m. 25 Race St., The Banks. DETAILS: Few contemporary pop musicians tweak my creative musical sensibilities the way Ms. Spector does. Clever, coy, charming … and the über-varied musical and verbal languages are always sophisiticated and surprising. Give a listen, above, if you’re not familiar.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “Truth & Healing Artist Showcase” | 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 50 E. Freedom Way, The Banks. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Final chance to experience these nine short films by gifted, visionary black and brown artists. See link for schedule. And don’t miss (!) the visual art exhibit that remains on display through Sept. 10. Presented in cooperation with ArtsWave.

Monday, July 31

Irish Heritage Center, Socks in the Frying Pan | 7 p.m. 3905 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum. 513-533-0100. DETAILS: If there music is as entertaining and evocative as their name, this award-winning trio from County Clare should be worth the short trip to Columbia Tusculum. Check ’em out; it’s Monday, after all!

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: In contrast to the above, if you’re looking for something more tropical, Estrado do Sol, a Cincinnati-based Brazilian band might just fit the bill. Featuring pianist Brian Cashwell and vocalist Andrea Cefalo (husband and wife), plus two Brazilian musicians: guitarist Jorge Zilio and drummer Kiko Sebrian.

Woodward Theater, “Night of The 12th” | 7:30 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: This “gritty mystery” from 2022 – winner of six César Awards – involves attempts to solve the murder of a young woman in Grenoble, France, and the complications of having a male-dominated police force handling violent crimes perpetuated against women … by men.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

The Arts Alliance, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra | 6 p.m. Cottell Park, Mason. 513-309-8585. DETAILS: Not much to say about this show except: JMR (hopefully!), his Pops, it’s free, al fresco… If you live near or north of the border, er … I-275, take advantage of the proximity.

Cincinnati Preservation Association, Preservation in the Park | 5 p.m. The Porch at Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Activist Mike Morgan talks about his, and other’s, work to make what was an overgrown, forgotten 26-acre tract into a place of respect and much more than just Price Hill’s Potter’s Field.