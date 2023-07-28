Duke Energy donates $50K to Ohio, Kentucky agencies for heat relief

With temperatures expected to soar in Greater Cincinnati over the next few weeks, Duke Energy is working with local agencies to distribute fans and resources to area residents to help them beat the heat.

The Duke Energy Foundation is donating $50,000 to 10 counties in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky to assist with the purchase and distribution of fans to elderly and low-income customers.

Here’s the list of participating agencies:

Hamilton County: St. Vincent de Paul , 513-421-0602

, 513-421-0602 Butler County: SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families) , 513-868-9300

, 513-868-9300 Warren County: Warren County Community Services , 513-970-6737

, 513-970-6737 Clermont County: Clermont County Community Services , 513-732-2277, ext. 3

, 513-732-2277, ext. 3 Brown County: Adams/Brown Community Economic Opportunities Inc. , 937-378-6041

, 937-378-6041 Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Pendleton, Grant counties: Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, 859-581-6607

Duke Energy lead meteorologist Max Thompson said temperatures have been slightly cooler than average in June and July. But he anticipates a hot pattern to build across the central portion of the United States through early August. That, Thompson said, could lead to brief pulses of high 90s across the Ohio Valley.

Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky

Some of the organizations benefiting from these grants already have fan distribution programs, according to Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. But she said her organization decided to offer extra support because a “seemingly simple tool,” such as a fan, can “go a long way in helping our customers feel relief.”

Every year, the Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million in philanthropic support to the residents and communities it serves. The foundation receives its funding from Duke Energy shareholders.

“We couldn’t do this without our amazing local agencies who help us reach our customers where we live and work in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky,” Spiller added.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 900,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio and Kentucky. It also offers natural gas service to 550,000 in that same area.

When temperatures rise, customers tend to use more energy to run things like fans and air conditions, per Duke Energy. That, in turn, leads to higher bills.

Beyond the fan grant program, Duke Energy offers several financial options to qualifying customers to help with utility expenses. The company also has tips for staying cool while limiting energy use during warm weather.