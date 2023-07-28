Local company among four startups selected for generator Cincinnati accelerator program, $100,000 investment

Four budding companies from across the United States are set to receive a $100,000 investment, other seed funding opportunities and mentorship as part of gener8tor Cincinnati’s 2023 accelerator program.

One of the startups is homegrown digital content aggregation platform Windw.

Founded in Cincinnati by Sharod Holmes, Windw aims to give creatives the ability to control their brand beyond social media by focusing audience attention on digital assets that generate the highest engagement and revenue conversion.

The other selected concepts are:

San Francisco-based ad-placement-optimization tool Credder

Fresho , a dynamic marketing tech suite created in Cleveland

, a dynamic marketing tech suite created in Cleveland A health-minded nut butter snack company, Puffworks , out of Portland, Ore.

There were more than 400 applications for this cohort, according to gener8tor, headquartered in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. The accelerator’s leadership team decided on these four businesses because of what they described as “their perceived growth potential and investor readiness.”

Each participating team is receiving a $100,000 investment from gener8tor in return for 7.5% equity in their company using a Simple Agreement for Future Equity.

Holmes and the founders of the other three startups are in the midst of an intensive, 12-week accelerator program. They’ll receive one-on-one coaching, mentorship and networking opportunities centered on gener8tor’s established collection of mentors and investors.

Leaders from all four startups are spending most of the three-month program in the Queen City. One of the founders – accompanied by their spouse and dog – traveled for more than 30 hours and found accommodations next to Findlay Market, according to Rowan Hume, managing director of the accelerator.

Union Hall, a startup and innovation hub in OTR, is serving as the “home base” for the program. Hume called the Vine Street site great for “positive collisions.”

“Spring is a great time of the year to welcome these four founding teams to Cincy. We’ve been really happy to have all the teams back in person for 12 weeks and have found a really fun and collaborative synergy between the founders in the cohort,” Hume said.

At the end of the program, each business will get to pitch their companies to investors and community partners during Startup Cincy Week. The showcase is Oct. 23 at Woodward Theater in OTR. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP online.

To date, gener8tor’s roughly 1,000 alumni have cumulatively raised more than $1.2 billion in follow-on financing, per the organization.

In the fall, the gener8tor Cincinnati team will turn its attention to gBETA Cincy. It’s an equity-free and investment-free training program focused on Cincinnati-area startups. It runs for seven weeks.

Startup founders who want to learn more about gener8tor Cincinnati or apply for its programming should visit the accelerator’s website. They can also send Hume an email at rowan@gener8tor.com. Those interested in mentoring these companies or getting involved in other ways are encouraged to reach out as well.