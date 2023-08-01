Christ Hospital ranked Cincinnati’s top hospital for ninth straight year

The Christ Hospital has been named the top hospital in the Greater Cincinnati region for the ninth straight year.

The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report as part of its annual list of the Best Hospitals in the United States. Christ Hospital also moved up from fifth to third place in Ohio for 2023-2024.

Rounding out the top four in the region are, in order: St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood-Covington Hospitals, Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital-Cincinnati.

Cleveland Clinic is the only hospital in the state to make the Best Hospitals Honor Roll this year.

U.S. News ranked Cincinnati Children’s Hospital the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the country earlier this year, ranking nationally in 10 children’s specialties.

“We are honored, once again, to be recognized as the best hospital in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.

“This distinction is made possible because of our dedicated team of physicians, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that continue to do everything it takes to provide the best care for every patient that comes to our network,” Hayes continued. “We do not take this award for granted as we continue to improve on our exceptional clinical outcomes and experiences thereby improving the health of our community.”

Inside the numbers

For the 2023-2024 rankings and ratings, U.S. News reviewed more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

The publication awarded a “Best Hospitals” distinction to health care facilities excelling in areas such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience. About 12% of hospitals earned the designation.

The Christ Hospital is the only regional site to finish in the top 50 in the country for orthopedics.

Dr. Michael Palmer, medical director of the Musculoskeletal Service Line at The Christ Hospital Health Network, credited the network’s team of specialists for the ranking. Christ specialists include fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic and spine surgeons, nurses specially trained in orthopedic care, sports medicine experts and the Joint & Spine Center staff.

The Christ Hospital also landed in the top 10% in the region for the following areas:

Urology

Geriatrics

Neurology and neurosurgery

The Christ Hospital is the best heart hospital in the region on this year’s list, placing in the top 65 nationwide.

It also earned “High Performing” marks in several procedure and condition categories: aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

“High Performing” is the highest distinction a hospital can earn in the U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. Other regional hospitals to reach “High Performing” status in at least one procedure or condition type are listed below.

St. Elizabeth Edgewood-Covington

Bethesda North

Good Samaritan

Atrium Medical Center-Middletown

Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-West Hospital

St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital at Evendale

University of Cincinnati Medical Center

West Chester Hospital

Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any “High Performing” rating, said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. He noted those hospitals have reached that level “(excel) in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital ranked 46th in the nation in rehabilitation.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” Harder added.

U.S. News Best Hospitals