Molly Wellmann, others help Findlay Market celebrate National Farmers Market Week

A bartending session by celebrity mixologist Molly Wellmann headlines a list of upcoming programming at Findlay Market to mark the return of National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 6-12.

Now in its 24th year, National Farmers Market Week spotlights the role farmers markets play in the country’s food system. In Cincinnati, Findlay Market is hosting programming at its Over-the-Rhine facility.

The highlight of the week are full-day events on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Activities include a composting tutorial, decorating planters, children’s activities and tasting free food samples from Findlay Market farmers. Also planned are a number of giveaways, including canvas tote bags, stickers and coloring sheets.

The event schedule for both days is below.

On Aug. 6, Wellman will serve up drinks featured in Findlay Market’s new “Farm to Bar” cocktail guide. Wellmann curated the booklet, which has five cocktail recipes that use ingredients available for purchase in the farmers market.

The cocktail guide will be available for purchase on the Elm Street esplanade, opposite of Jane’s Bar at the market. The book also available through Findlay Market’s online store, at Jane’s Bar and at the Market Center.

All proceeds benefit the SNAP Plus, Produce Perks and EBT programs at Findlay Market. Those programs help low-income families afford more fresh fruits and vegetables, and other healthy foods typically found in the Findlay Farmers Market.

The guide is price at $10.

Molly Wellmann

Market patrons are invited to take part by snapping a photo of what they bought in the farmers market and tagging @findlaymarket and @etcproduce on social media. Chosen winners get a produce box from ETC Produce & Provisions.

Kelly Lanser, a spokesperson for Findlay Market, called National Farmers Market Week as an important opportunity to recognize those at the “heart of the local food ecosystem.” She described it as the perfect way to educate people of all ages about the benefits of shopping local.

Located a few blocks from downtown Cincinnati, Findlay Market is Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market. Open Tuesday through Sunday, the Market is home to more than 50 full-time merchants selling meat, fish, poultry, produce, flowers, cheese, deli and foods from around the world. It also hosts a farmers market and outdoor vendor space on weekends.

“Findlay Market gives our deepest thanks and gratitude to all of the farmers who give their time, energy and endless work to providing fresh foods for the rest of us,” Lanser added.

Sunday, Aug. 6

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market hours

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farm Shed tasting station : Free samples every hour from Findlay Market farmers

: Free samples every hour from Findlay Market farmers 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Wellmann bartending on the Elm Street esplanade

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free children’s activities and giveaways: Wiggle & Grow: The Worm Compost Party – Gorman Heritage Farm leads a session on how to create a worm bin for turning food waste into fertilizer at home “Green Thumb” planter decoration and seed planting station Children receive a $5 Produce Coupon to spend at any farmer’s stand in the farm shed. The coupon is also valid at the produce stands in the market: ETC Produce + Provisions , Roth Produce and Madison’s

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Produce Punch Fundraiser: For $5, punch a hole through our mystery cups and take home a prize inside

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market hours

9 a.m.-noon – Farm Shed tasting session

10 a.m.[2 p.m. Free children’s activities giveaways – “Green Thumb” planter and children receive produce coupons