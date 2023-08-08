Culture FIX: Aug. 9-15

Location, location, location. Culture FIX pays homage to that old adage this week as we invite you to experience cultural mainstays in unique locations. From an old lagering tunnel to a Hindu temple, check out great events paired with unusual venues. You might discover a hidden gem or experience something new in a place you’ve been a thousand times. It’s all good stuff!

Wednesday, Aug. 9

ArtsWave/altafiber, The Art of Songwriting | 6 & 8:45 p.m. Ghost Baby, 1314 Republic St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-5333. DETAILS: Drop down four stories below Vine St. to enjoy an evening of live country music by acclaimed songwriters in the genre; Joey Hyde, Ryan Beaver, Emily Shackelton, Brinley Addington and special guests. These “Music City” musicians take the stage in an old underground lagering tunnel to weave tales and bring their stories to life as only music can. While you’re there, make sure you read all about the history of this unique venue. All proceeds go to ArtsWave programs that keep the Cincinnati area culturally alive and thriving.

Washington Park, Reggae Wednesday | 6-10 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Sit back and relax with native Jamaican popular music, infused with a little rock and soul. Columbus-based The Flex Crew blows into town with their high energy and “genius array of musical styles” for your enjoyment. Free.

Caffe Vivace, Jazz at Dusk | 7 p.m. 975 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: High school kids in a jazz bar? You bet. Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame’s “Jazz at Dusk” program brings aspiring high school jazz musicians together from all over our region to learn and jam with Cincinnati jazz legends. Hear some of these future greats as they perform live on stage. At dusk.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Great Inland Seafood Festival, Festival Park | 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday, 12-9 p.m. Sunday, Newport. DETAILS: A SEAfood festival on a RIVERfront? Yep. I’m there. Feast on live Maine lobster and an ocean of other fish dishes. Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Captain’s Seafood Market, Gabby’s and Little Taste of Soul are just a few of the vendors on hand for the weekend. Lots of bands on tap to accompany all of your fish tacos, crab cakes and plates of hush puppies. Enjoy. Continues through Sunday.

The Barn, ArtFlix | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: It’s movie night in a Mariemont barn. “Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” turns the camera on one of America’s most musically prolific photographers. Director Alfred George Bailey chronicles the life of this infamous photographer and his relationship with some of the most iconic figures in music history. Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones are just a few of the legends captured by Marshall during his storied career. Tickets: $5.

Friday, Aug. 11

Know Theatre, “Sleeping Giant” | 7:30 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: “A marriage proposal gone awry awakens an ancient evil deep within a lake and triggers a rising tide of unsettling events.” So goes the description of this new play by Know regular Steve Yockey. “How far will you go to find something to believe in?” Yockey asks. The Know always provides an enthralling evening of theater. We will surely be pondering this question for a long time to come. Continues through Aug. 20.

Lloyd Library & Museum, “A Foray into Fungi” | 5 p.m. 917 Plum St., Downtown. 513-721-3707. DETAILS: Opening tonight, “A Foray into Fungi” showcases the wonders of the kingdom of fungi through a rich collection of rare books, photography, dried specimens, and multimedia representations. The Lloyd Library & Museum was founded by three brothers, all pharmacists in the late 19th century. Its holdings include a wide variety of materials in the scientific disciplines of botany, medicine, pharmacy, natural and scientific history and visual arts. Continues through Nov. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Hindu Temple of Greater Cincinnati, The Taste of India | 1 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, 720 Barg Salt Run Rd., Mt. Carmel. 513-528-3714. DETAILS: The festival highlights the rich Indian culture in the area by providing a showcase of various Indian dances, restaurants, shops, communities and local businesses. Bring your family and friends for two days of fun, food and rich entertainment. Continues through Sunday.

Washington Park, City Flea | 10-4 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Kids as entrepreneurs? Kids selling their wares? Yes, you heard right. Not only will you shop familiar booths and adult vendors, but Kids Market will be in business today. Look over their wares and support their efforts at entrepreneurship as they learn about running a small business. Plenty of food vendors and cool drinks available. Free admission, but bring some bucks for that special pair of earrings or tie-dye shirt you plan to buy.

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Choose Your Own Gallery Adventure” | 1 p.m. Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Now this looks cool. An adventure inside of an art museum? Based on the childrens’ series “Choose Your Own Adventure” by Edward Packard, you’ll be the protagonist and start your journey as a millionaire. Will you end up owning a Van Gogh, or end up in debt from a bad investment? Could go either way, right? Free.

Mimi Stillman

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | 7:30 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. 4th St., Downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: “The Bachs: A Musical Dynasty” explores nature vs. nurture when the CCO offers music by the master, J.S. Bach as well as his great uncle, brother and two sons. Is it really in the genes? Also on the program, flutist Mimi Stillman plays a Summermusik co-commissioned flute concerto by Grammy-nominated composer Zhou Tian. Director Eckart Preu offers a pre-concert talk at 6:45 in the Chapel.

Sunday, Aug. 13

OTR Chamber of Commerce, Second Line Sunday on Main | 12-5 p.m. Main St. between 12th and Liberty, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Q-kidz Dance Team leads the second-line parade for Second Sunday on Main this month. Enjoy a diverse group of vendors, a biergarten lounge and varied music and arts programming. Support the small businesses along Main St. while you enjoy this monthly street festival in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Behringer-Crawford Museum, “Dancing with Nature” & “The Art of Fashion” | 1-5 p.m. 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: Two exhibits end soon at BCM. Today is your last chance to see “Dancing with Nature,” photographer Kira MacNeil’s first wildlife exhibit. You have a few more days to view “The Art of Fashion,” the drawings and couture of Covington fashionista Faye Applegarth Maddux. You may recognize her drawings from the newspaper advertising of Shillito’s, Mabley & Carew and Pogue’s department stores. Closes Aug. 20.

Celeste Golden

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | 4 p.m. Northminster Church, 703 Compton Rd., Finneytown. 513-931-0243. DETAILS: “Sons of Bach” continues to explore the Bach family genetics with music by four of his musical sons. Mimi Stillman returns for C.P. E. Bach’s Flute Concerto and a flute concerto by Vivaldi, this performance’s odd man out. She is joined by CCO concertmaster Celeste Golden for Papa Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #5 to wrap up the program.

Monday, Aug. 14

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Rock, rhythm and blues band Noise Police turns up the volume for an evening of The Doors, Bob Seger, Billy Joel and Led Zeppelin covers, plus more of their favorites. Start the week off right by dancing the night away.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, “Sweet or Tart?” | 7:30 p.m. Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St. Northside. DETAILS: Chamber music in a brewery? Why not? The Summermusik season continues with works by Brahms, Schubert, Onslow and a fruity composition by Billie Holiday and Abel Meeropol. Every ticket includes a flight of Urban Artifact’s famous Fruit Tarts. (No, not the pie kind).

Phil DeGreg

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5 p.m. Downtown. DETAILS: Do you only walk across Fountain Square to get back to the office or the garage? Tonight, treat yourself and stop. Grab a chair and a drink from the Fountain Bar and decompress to the sounds of jazz pianist Phil DeGreg as he features music of Chick Corea on the Fifth Third Center Stage. You won’t be sorry.