New food lab opening at Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center is opening a new kitchen studio in November to give guests a chance to learn about food science, history and culinary traditions from all over the world.

Museum staff describes the Cr(EAT)e Culinary Studio as a versatile programming space located off Union Terminal’s grand rotunda. It’ll feature the Kroger Food Lab, outfitted with multiple cooking stations, including ovens and ranges.

A Cr(EAT)e Camp attendee works with a counselor to make food. (Cincinnati Museum Center)

Plans call for an array of interactive elements focused on teaching guests the science behind cooking, such as how different processes can cause chemical reactions that change flavor and textures of specific foods.

There’s also going to be a history component, where guests can explore local and global cultures by learning what they eat.

“Food is a pathway to history, culture and memory-making across multiple generations. It creates a delicious and accessible tapestry that tells our regional and family stories,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of CMC.

Of course, the state-of-the-art kitchen would be a bit of a waste if there’s wasn’t at least some cooking – and eating? – taking place.

Museum staff is working with community partners and local chefs – including those from CMC’s in-house food service provider and caterer, SSA – to create special programming. Foodies of all ages will get to prep and cook their way through several events, ranging from one-hour showcases to weeklong camps.

Activities will be available for children, adults, couples and larger groups, per CMC.

The Cr(EAT)e Culinary Studio featuring is the latest experience funded through CMC’s ongoing Champion More Curiosity campaign. The $112 million effort is working to refresh many of the museum’s exhibits and guest experiences.