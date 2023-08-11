Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati brings diverse storytelling to Queen City screens

Showing a diverse range of international stories and stars, the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati returns to several movie theaters and museums across Southwest Ohio.

A collection of 17 different films – ranging from 24-minute shorts to two-hour features – will be shown between Thursday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 20.

Ratee Apana interviewed on the red carpet during the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.

Events begin Thursday, with a Prelude Showcase presentation of “Three of Us” by director Avinash Arun at the Mariemont Theatre. The 98-mile feature, which has English subtitles, is a relationship drama set in the stunning Konkan region of Maharashtra.

The official opening night film – “Call Me Dancer” by director/producer Leslie Shampaine – is being shown the following evening at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Showtime is 6 p.m.

A full list of films, venues and showtimes is below.

Ratee Apana, IFFCincy’s executive director, expressed excitement about what she believes will be a “transformative experience.”

“We are thrilled to share these captivating films with our Cincinnati audiences. Each film has been carefully selected to engage diversity through the art of cinema,” Apana said.

Promoting diversity, understanding through film

Now in its seventh year, the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati has a stated mission to “engage diversity through film.”

These films tell multi-generational stories representing various cultures, genders, countries, religions and happenings in South Asia. All films were at least subtitled in English, and some were made right here in the United States.

Apana described the themes of this year’s films as being “relatable to all cultures that bring out our common humanity.”

“We invite the community to join IFFCincy in this noble cause and walk in the shoes of different characters, cultures and communities,” Apana said.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive space that resonates with all communities, promoting dialogue and fostering a shared sense of connection.”

People get food during an Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati event at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

To further promote diversity, the film festival is donating net proceeds from ticket sales to provide scholarships to Cincinnati Public Schools students so they can participate in the Cincinnati Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Program (India).

The exchange program asks the high school students to participate in Academy Sessions where they not only learn how to interact in their host country and what they can expect, but also how to best represent Cincinnati and the U.S. abroad.

Cincinnati became Sister Cities with Mysore, Indiana in 2012. The 50-square-mile city in India’s southern state of Karnataka has a population of nearly 900,000. It’s about 8,700 miles from downtown Cincinnati.

“Together, we can make a difference in lives of Cincinnati’s youth and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future,” Apana said.

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati schedule

Prelude Showcase – Aug. 17 at Mariemont Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

“Three of Us” from director Avinash Arun

from director Avinash Arun Runtime: 98 minutes

Subtitles in English

Opening Film – Aug. 18 at Cincinnati Art Museum at 6 p.m.

“Call Me Dancer” from director/producer Leslie Shampaine

from director/producer Leslie Shampaine Runtime: 84 minutes

English language film

Special Screening – Aug. 19 at Mariemont Theatre at 11 a.m.

“Bully High” from director/writer Bill McAdams Jr.

from director/writer Bill McAdams Jr. Runtime: 94 minutes

English language film

Shorts Collection – Aug. 19 at Mariemont Theatre at 1:35 p.m.

“Bad Egg” from director/writer Mehak Jamal

from director/writer Mehak Jamal Runtime: 28 minutes

English language film

​ “Shenanigans” from director Lulu Valencia

from director Lulu Valencia Runtime: 7 minutes

English language film

“Butterscotch” from director Mayank Deogaonkar

from director Mayank Deogaonkar Runtime: 14 minutes

English language film

“Birha – The Journey Back Home” from director Puneet Prakash

from director Puneet Prakash Runtime: 24 minutes

Subtitles in English

Feature presentation – Aug. 19, Mariemont Theatre, Wooster Pike at 4p.m.

“Footprints On Water” from director Nathalia Syam

from director Nathalia Syam Runtime: 106 minutes

English language film

Feature presentation – Aug. 19, Kenwood City Base Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

“To Kill a Tiger” from director/writer Nisha Pahuja

from director/writer Nisha Pahuja Runtime: 125 minutes

Subtitles in English

Shorts Collection – Aug. 20, Mariemont Theatre at 1 p.m.

“Challenge” (documentary) from director Ramen Borah

(documentary) from director Ramen Borah Runtime: 36 minutes

Subtitles in English

“Two Worlds” from director Nithya Gopalakrishnan

from director Nithya Gopalakrishnan Runtime: 12 minutes

Subtitles in English

“Unsuitable” from director/cinematographer/editor Kaustuv Mukherjee

from director/cinematographer/editor Kaustuv Mukherjee Runtime: 28 minutes

English language film

“Vishappu” from director Sunish Sasidharan

from director Sunish Sasidharan Runtime: 7 minutes

Subtitles in English

“Rat in the Kitchen” from director Arkish Aftab

from director Arkish Aftab Runtime: 22 minutes​

Hindi and English language film, with subtitles in English

Centerpiece – Aug. 20, Mariemont Theater at 3 p.m.

“Max Min & Meowzaki” from director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

from director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy Runtime: 135 minutes

English language film with closed captioning

Closing Film (double feature) – Aug. 20, Mariemont Theatre, 6:30 p.m.

“Colonel Kalsi” from director/editor Anand Kamalakar

from director/editor Anand Kamalakar Runtime: 39 minutes

English language film

“Colonial Interlude” from director Kanniks Kannikeswaran

from director Kanniks Kannikeswaran Runtime: 37 minutes

English language film

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati