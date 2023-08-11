Urban League opens new Holloman Center for Social Justice

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio has a new base of operations for its work to address regional social justice issues, including police reform.

A private ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Holloman Center for Social Justice took place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. Many of the invited dignitaries got their first look at the new 10,000-square-foot space in Avondale.

Speakers included ULGSO President and CEO Christie Kuhns and Gabriel Fletcher, managing director of the center.

Former ULGSO board chair Phillip Holloman and his wife, Gail, principal donors of $1 million to initiate the project, spoke as well. Current board chair Barbara Turner also attended the event.

Phillip and Gail Holloman

“The extraordinary gift of Black philanthropists Phillip and Gail Holloman to a Black-led and Black-serving organization propelled our social justice and equity work in greater southwestern Ohio,” Kuhns said.

“Today, we cut the ribbon at a state-of-the-art facility in a historically Black and underserved community,” she added. “Our Holloman Center for Social Justice expresses our steadfast commitment to walk in our equity and social justice purpose.”

Christie Kuhns

Established in 2020, the Holloman Center for Social Justice aims to be a catalyst for collaborative police reform across southwest Ohio. Its work focuses on three main areas: policy change, community engagement and transparency for police departments.

While the Center for Social Justice team does policy advocacy, it also conducts data collection and reporting, education and public outreach. Its founders envision the center and its work as creating an important bridge between the community and law enforcement.

Fletcher’s staff works with residents, cities and policymakers from across the region to address other pressing social justice issues as well. Topics range from voting rights and education equity to health disparities and other issues hindering local racial equity.

ULGSO is a natural fit for the Center for Social Justice. A local affiliate of the National Urban League, the organization works to promote equity and financial empowerment of Black people and those from historically underserved communities. It does so through a mixture of business development grants and education programs.

The regional nonprofit assists more than 100,000 people every year.

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio



