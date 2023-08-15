Artists, curators can apply for 2024 FotoFocus Biennial

FotoFocus launched a new opportunity for regional artists and curators to present at the organization’s photography biennial next year.

The FotoFocus Biennial is an every-two-years collaboration between the Cincinnati-based organization and the region’s museums, galleries, universities and non-traditional spaces. The goal of the month-long series of lectures, events and exhibits is to celebrate photography and lens-based art from around the world.

Past participants include some of the biggest names in visual art – Mamma Andersson, Teju Cole, Roe Ethridge and Miranda July.

Artist Chris Engman discussing his project Prospect and Refuge at the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery during the 2018 FotoFocus Biennial (FotoFocus)

Now in its seventh iteration, the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial is taking place next fall, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, 2024.

Plans call for a range of original exhibitions, events and projects centered around the theme of backstories. The biennial will also serve as a showcase for a number of new artist commissions.

FotoFocus established this new call to entry to broaden programming. It’s accepting “big ideas” from curators and artists in the region, said Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth

There’s no specific or ideal project type; they can range from exhibitions and installations to live performance, screenings and projections. But they must have a “lens focus,” per FotoFocus.

FotoFocus Biennial projects will be on display in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky as well as Dayton and Columbus, Ohio.

Selected presenters will receive up to $10,000 to support their work. FotoFocus will also offer other forms of assistance.

“The Greater Cincinnati region is home to exceptionally talented artists and curators. FotoFocus is thrilled to introduce this new biennial category to elevate and help realize their practices,” Siegwarth said. “We welcome applicants’ creative ideas: it is through this multitude of original voices that the FotoFocus Biennial marks its success as America’s largest photography biennial.”

Accepted applicants will have a proven track record and the ability to fulfill the requirements and expectations outlined in the guidelines. Those are available on the FotoFocus website.

Each application submission requires a detailed project narrative as well as the following information:

Curatorial statement

Project description, including how it aligns with the event theme

Budget

Curator(s) bio and CV

Artist(s) bio and CV

Images

Projects can be proposed with a suggested location, but applicants do not need a confirmed venue to apply.

Applications are due by Oct. 13.

2024 FotoFocus Biennial