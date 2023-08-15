CCM releases fall 2023 performance schedule

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has released its schedule of ticketed events for the fall 2023 season.

The schedule calls for more than two-dozen total performing events, including chamber music, opera, musical theater and other stage productions.

The full list of for-purchase ticketed events is outlined below. Details about a number of free events are available on CCM’s website.

Tickets are available in person at the CCM box office, over the phone at 513-556-4183 or CCM website.

CCM is located on the main campus of the University of Cincinnati. Parking is available in UC’s CCM Garage, located at the base of Corry Boulevard off Jefferson Avenue. There are additional garages throughout the UC campus and surrounding area.

CCM OnStage patrons can add pre-paid parking to their checkout carts when purchasing tickets. Pre-paid parking is date/performance specific. CCM Garage parking rates for a performance or special event is usually available for $10-15.

Fall 2023 season schedule

From Broadway to Hollywood: An evening with Aaron Lazar

CCM Musical Theatre alumnus and star of the stage and screen, Aaron Lazar, presents his cabaret “From Broadway to Hollywood,” which follows his stage-to-screen career with songs from his Broadway credits and a medley of film and musical theater classics.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Location: Robert J, Werner Recital Hall

Tickets: $50; buy tickets online.

From the Ashes – CCM Wind Symphony

The program explores the theme of moving towards peace and repose after troubled times. It features flutist Haley Bangs and musical director/conductor Kevin Michael Holzman

Performances include:

Adolphus Hailstork: “Celebration!”

Francesco Vitucci: “Caught in the Current”

David Maslanka: “Tears”

Anthony Plog: Concerto for flute

Paul Hindemith: Symphony in B-flat

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $10, or $5 for CCM students; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Back to Nature – CCM Philharmonia with music director/conductor Mark Gibson

The CCM Philharmonia opens its 2023-24 season with an exploration of the natural world in sound, from the flora and fauna of the forest to the wonders of ocean and river.

Antonín Dvořák: “In Nature’s Realm,” Op. 91 (1891)

Leoš Janáček: Suite from “The Cunning Little Vixen,” orch. Talich (1923/1937)

Charlotte Bray: “Where Icebergs Dance Away” (2021)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 97, “Rhenish” (1850)

Date: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Basie Land – CCM Jazz Orchestra with music director Scott Belck

The CCM Jazz Orchestra celebrates the music of the world-famous Count Basie Orchestra and their legendary hits including, “April in Paris,” “Shiny Stockings,” “Moten Swing” and a host of other classics.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

In the Tradition – CCM Jazz Lab Band with music director Craig Bailey

Featuring swing music from the jazz masters Count Basie, Thad Jones, Duke Ellington, Bill Holman, Woody Herman and more.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $15 in general, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Wolf, Beethoven and Schubert – CCM String Quartet-in-Residence Series

The Ariel Quartet opens its CCM 2023-24 concert series with a program of string quartet staples — starting with Hugo Wolf’s playful Italian Serenade and culminating with Schubert’s String Quartet No. 15 in G major.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Tickets: $29.50 adult, $15 student and $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“Sweet Charity” – Musical Theatre Series

“Sweet Charity” captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist in the 1960s. The musical features popular hits including, “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “I’m a Brass Band” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.” CCM’s production showcases a new set design by alumnus Joshua Gallagher.

The book is by Neil Simon, with music by Cy Coleman and lyrics from Dorothy Fields. Diane Lala is director and choreographer, and Ian Axness is music director.

Dates: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Estimated run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, plus a 15-minute intermission

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“Everybody” (play) – features Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and guest director Bridget Leak

A modern riff on the 15th-century morality play “Everyman” follows Everybody on a search for the meaning of living. Roles are reassigned to the cast at each performance by lottery.

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes, no intermission

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Tickets: $25 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Virtuosity Redux – CCM Philharmonia with Mark Gibson as music director and conductor

The Philharmonia follows last season’s “Virtuosity” concert with the Sibelius Violin Concerto. It features the winner of the CCM violin concerto competition, and Bartok’s beloved Concerto for Orchestra.

Samuel Barber: Overture to “The School for Scandal,” Op. 5 (1931)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 (1904-5)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Date: Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 93 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Symphonic Jazz – CCM Concert Orchestra featuring vocalist Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield and faculty artist Sergio Pamies on piano

CCM Concert Orchestra’s collaboration with CCM Jazz is back! Jazz Professor Sergio Pamies arranges for the orchestra to perform some jazz standards with guest singer Tatiana “Lady May” Mayfield, a jazz vocalist, composer and educator from Fort Worth, Texas.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 1 hour

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $15 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“Let the Right One In” – collaboration with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

An enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story adapted from the bestselling novel and award-winning film of the same name.

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Content Advisory: For mature audience, includes sexual situations, violence, blood and gore.

Estimated run time: 2 hours, plus 15-minute intermission

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” – CCM Philharmonia, CCM Chamber Choir, CCM Chorale and Cincinnati Youth Choir Bel Canto

Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental “St. Matthew Passion” is presented in a staged performance, illuminating the dramatic intensity of this Baroque masterwork. The work retells the compelling story of the events leading up to the trial of Jesus, his crucifixion and burial. Featuring stage direction by guest artist James Alexander, lighting design by faculty artist Sharon Huizinga and stage design by faculty artist Stirling Shelton.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Estimated run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with 15-minute intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Blues, Swing and Fusion – CCM Jazz Lab Band with music director Craig Bailey

Featuring compositions and arrangements by various jazz masters who’ve had a strong influence on the evolution of jazz.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $15 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Under the Radar – CCM Philharmonia with student artists of the CCM orchestral conducting studio

Felix Mendelssohn: “Overtüre zum Märchen von der schönen Melusine,” Op. 32 (1834)

Anna Clyne: “Fractured Time” (2020)

Hindemith: “Kammermusik” No. 5, Op. 36, No. 4 (1925)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 (1806)

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 85 minutes

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“Yes, Mahalia” – CCM Jazz Orchestra featuring vocalist Tammy McCann

Chicago jazz favorite Tammy McCann pays homage to gospel pioneer and Chicago legend Mahalia Jackson.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 25TH – Directed by Chaz Wolcott with Steve Goers as music director

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Content advisory: For mature audiences, some scenes include sexual innuendo

Estimated run time: 90 minutes, no intermission

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Tickets: $25 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Eternal Light – CCM Wind Ensemble and CCM Junior Youth Wind Ensemble

The Jr. CYWE joins with the CCM Wind Ensemble for an unforgettable night of celestial music, featuring renowned guest composer John Mackey.

Carolyn Bremer: “Early Light”

Evan Williams: “Lux Aeterna”

Eric Whitacre: “Deep Field”

Viet Cuong: “Moth”

John Mackey: “Aurora Awakes”

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 2 hours

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“The Rape of Lucretia” (Opera) – Music by Benjamin Britten, libretto by Ronald Duncan, after the play by André Obey

Virtue is threatened by corruption in ancient Rome through this haunting chamber opera. Featuring music by composer Benjamin Britten, the opera conveys with intense passion the struggle between evil and redemption. Sung in English with supertitles.

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Content advisory: For mature audiences, contains scenes of self-harm and implied violence.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Songs from the End of the World – CCM Wind Symphony and CCM Youth Wind Ensemble

The CCM Youth Wind Ensemble and CCM Wind Symphony present a thrilling program featuring the music of Mackey, guest composer.

Valerie Coleman: “Fanfare for Uncommon Times”

Mackey: “Songs from the End of the World”

Mackey: “Wine-Dark Sea: Symphony for Band”

Date: Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 Student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite” – CCM Jazz Orchestra featuring CCM Musical Theatre

An original retelling of Ellington’s remarkable adaptation of “The Nutcracker Suite,” brought to life with choreography from CCM Musical Theatre performers.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $25 adult, $12.50 student, $20 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“Garden of Eros” – Ariel Quartet featuring guest artist Alessio Bax on piano

Exploring the world of emotion and its expression, this performance begins with Leoš Janáček’s String Quartet No. 2, dubbed his “manifesto on love,” and Louis Andriessen’s “Garden of Eros.” The program’s finale features Avery Fisher Grant recipient Alessio Bax on Dvořák piano quintet.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Estimated run time: 90 minutes

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Tickets: $29.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

“An American in Paris” and other works (dance series) – Director Shauna Steele

Inspired by the 1951 Academy Award-winning film, this one-act ballet is set to George Gershwin’s vibrant score.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

Feast of Carols – CCM Chamber Choir, Chorale and Concert Orchestra, UC Choruses and Cincinnati Youth Choir and local high schools

Welcome the 2023 holiday season with festive choral favorites performed by CCM’s, UC’s and CYC’s fabulous choirs and outstanding guest choirs from local high schools. Participating schools include Milford High School, Little Miami High School, St. Xavier High School and Campbell County High School (Kentucky).

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 and 5 p.m.

Estimated run time: 2 hours

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $21.50 – $25.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.