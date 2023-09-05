Culture FIX: Sept. 6-12

It’s easy to assume that, with the last blast of Labor Day Weekend behind us, fall has arrived. Well, not quite. The weather is saying otherwise, and the autumnal equinox doesn’t arrive until Saturday, Sept. 23. Let’s not rush things. “Why must there be such an austere demarcation between before Labor Day and after, between summer and not-summer, between enjoying our lives and enduring them?” asked the New York Times’ Melissa Kirsch this week. Amen. So don’t fall for the autumn whims. Keep Calm and Summer On:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Frisch’s Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink | 3-10 p.m., Court Street Plaza, downtown. DETAILS: Strap on those skates and join the crowd for a five-day party on wheels downtown. The temporary rink on Court Street is open to the public with no admission fee, and skate rental is free on Sept. 6 ($5 Sept. 7-10). Or you can bring your own skates. Remember: It’s summer.

Xavier Music Series, Dave King/Chris Weller Duo | 8 p.m., Radio Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Xavier University’s venerable Music Series starts with a twist this season: a new sub-series called Jazz Quest, with guest artists performing at what the series calls “eccentric venues.” First up is the Dave King/Chris Weller Duo at the Radio Artifact studios. Check out the 2023-2024 season’s lineup of outstanding classical and jazz musicians.

Thursday, Sept. 7

The Pops performing at Greenacres

Greenacres Arts Center, Celebration Concert | 6 p.m., 8400 Blome Roard, Indian Hill. 513-898-3256. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Pops, Opera, Ballet and May Festival join forces for this annual celebration, which started as a concert for Louise Dieterle Nippert’s 100th birthday, and continues as a way to honor the arts benefactor’s memory and continue supporting the arts. Tickets are on sale for the VIP section, Grand Tent and Tented Lawn.

The Walton Creek Theater

Mariemont Players, “Steel Magnolias” | 7:30 p.m., 4101 Walton Creek Road, Mariemont. 513-684-1236. DETAILS: For more than 85 years, the Players have been entertaining audiences in the best tradition of community theater. Since 1960, the group has performed in its own Walton Creek Theater, a historic old schoolhouse it converted. Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” made famous in the 1989 film version with Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field and other stars, opens the 2023-24 season.

Harvest Home Fair, Opening Parade | 6 p.m., Harrison Avenue, Cheviot. DETAILS: Harvest Home is the ultimate home-town community fair, and the opening evening’s parade along the Harrison Avenue business district is a joyous tradition well worth hanging on to. It kicks off four fair days with foods, rides, an artisan market, art show and more at the Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Road. The first day’s admission is free. Through Sept. 10.

Friday, Sept. 8

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Gaslight” | 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Based on a classic 1938 play and a 1944 film version starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer, this is a harrowing psychological thriller about a young wife being driven into madness by her husband (for example, the gaslights flicker when she’s home alone). And yes, it’s the origin of the term “gaslighting,” or manipulating someone into insanity. Through Sept. 24.

The scene at last year’s ViewPoint exhibition

Cincinnati Art Club, “ViewPoint 55” | Reception 5-9 p.m., Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, 6936 Madisonville Road, Mariemont Square. 513-241-4591, 513-791-7717. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Art Club has hosted its annual ViewPoint juried art show since 1968 – first at its home in Mount Adams, and more recently in various commercial galleries around Cincinnati. This year the show, featuring artists from throughout the country and abroad, is at the Eisele Gallery. Through Sept. 30.

The Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, The Bach Choir in Recital | 12:15 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: The musical ensemble from Terrace Park’s St. Thomas Episcopal Church is renowned for its devotion to the music of J.S. Bach in particular. This program of choral classics, part of its Red Door Community Concert series, focuses on Bach’s motet “Komm, Jesu, Komm,” with works by Benjamin Britten, Anton Bruckner and other composers.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cincinnati Pops, “The Princess Bride” | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Mawage. Mawage is wot bwings us togeder today. Mawage, that bwessed awangment, that dweam wifin a dweam… The mawage of a symphony owchestwa wif a hiwawious classic movie … If you didn’t get that (“Inconceivable!”), then you haven’t seen “The Princess Bride,” Rob Reiner’s cult-fave 1987 fantasy-adventure-comedy-romance … it’s a genre all by itself. Orchestras around the country are enjoying success with concerts accompanying movie screenings (the Jacksonville Symphony is doing “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” this month, for example). The Pops, led by conductor Sarah Hicks, plays along with The Impressive Clergyman, Inigo (“Prepare to die!”) Montoya, Miracle Max, Vizzini, Buttercup, Westley and the rest of the film’s deranged characters. Embrace the madness. Or not. As you wish. Also Sept. 10.

Aaron Lazar

College-Conservatory of Music, “An Evening With Aaron Lazar” | 8 p.m., Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: CCM can boast a long line of alums who have gone on to fame in the entertainment world, and Aaron Lazar is a prime example. A sought-after leading man on Broadway, Lazar also has prominent roles in film and TV series to his credit. He returns to CCM with a cabaret show of music from Broadway and Hollywood. A special event for CCMpower, an initiative to fund student scholarships, the concert is preceded by a 7 p.m. reception in CCM’s Baur Room, open to all ticket holders.

Artist Cedric Cox at work during a previous FreshART

Behringer-Crawford Museum, “FreshART” Fundraiser | 6-9:30 p.m., 1600 Montague Road, Covington. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: In its 31st year, Behringer-Crawford’s freshART party and art auction is meant to raise funds for the museum’s youth education programs. Attendees can bid on new, one-of-a-kind works created by regional artists in open-air sessions in Devou Park. Admission to the fundraiser includes light hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Artsville’s theater in Madisonville

Synergy Dance Series, Inaugural Concert | 6 & 8 p.m., Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville. DETAILS: A new project of the Greater Cincinnati Dance Alliance supported by ArtsWave, the kickoff event in this series will feature new dance works by 12 area choreographers, six in each session, in the intimate confines of Artsville’s theater in Madisonville. It’s meant to be a forum for choreographers to share their ideas and get feedback from the audience – those attending will be given cards to fill out and return to each choreographer. Synergy Series 2 is slated for Jan. 20, and choreographer applications are due Sept. 24.

Pianist Jiao Sun

Christ Church Cathedral, Piano Dedicatory Recital | 3 p.m., 318 E. 4th St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Christ Church Cathedral celebrates its newly acquired Kawaii concert grand with a free dedication recital by pianist Jiao Sun, a College-Conservatory of Music doctoral student and Artist Diploma recipient who has won or place high in several top piano competitions worldwide. She is a faculty member and artist-in-residence at Ohio University.

Taft Museum of Art, Family Fun Day/Oktoberfest |, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 316 Pike St., downtown. 513-241-0343. The Taft opens its doors for the day for a free, family-oriented event with Oktoberfest-themed music, dancing and food – plus some art-making activities. The Cincy German Band performs for the event. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Monday, Sept. 11

The Summit Park Observation Tower

22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb | 8 a.m.-noon, Observation Tower, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. DETAILS: Among the many remembrances of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the Blue Ash Firefighters Local 3203 hosts an especially fitting tribute to the first responders who climbed the World Trade Center steps attempting to save lives. Firefighters, police officers and military members can sign up to climb Summit Park’s Observation Tower 10 times, a distance equivalent to the 110 floors of the WTC. Although only first responders can do the climb, members of the public can participate in the morning’s ceremonies at the tower’s base, which includes prayers and speeches, presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute, a display of steel recovered from the WTC and more. Donations are encouraged, and all proceeds will benefit the Carry On USA Foundation.

Jazz at the Park, April Aloisio | 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: A long-time Chicago jazz vocalist, April Aloisio is well-known to local jazz lovers, has recorded numerous albums and is noted for her “cool,” understated, Brazilian-infused musical style.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Brasilia: John Taylor, Rusty Burge, Phil DeGreg, Aaron Jacobs and Kim Pensyl

Music Live@Lunch, Brasilia | 12:10 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. 4th St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: More Brazilian jazz, this time from a band of noted local musicians and CCM faculty members led by pianist Phil DeGreg. The group performs in a wide range of styles from Brazil’s musical tradition. Like all Music Live@Lunch events, the concert is free, and you can bring your lunch or buy one at the church.

Jazz at the Square, Animal Mother | 5 p.m., Fountain Square, downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: If you haven’t had a chance to experience the late-afternoon happy hour/concert scene at the Square this summer, now’s a good time. The Cincinnati “garage jazz” trio Animal Mother has earned quite a reputation for its “reimagining” of jazz classics.