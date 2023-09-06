Cincinnati Art Museum taps Hawse to lead philanthropic efforts

The Cincinnati Art Museum selected a longtime employee to lead its philanthropic and development efforts moving forward.

As the director of philanthropy, Brad Hawse oversees all aspects of the organization’s development programming. That includes annual fundraising, major and planned giving programs, museum membership, corporate sponsorship, grant-seeking and all donor events.

Prior to officially taking his new position last month, Hawse served as the museum’s associate director of philanthropy for more than six-and-a-half-years.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Brad to bring the art museum to all of Cincinnati,” said Cameron Kitchin, the Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director of the Cincinnati Art Museum. “Brad is a Cincinnatian with compassion, heart and strong business and people skills. It’s wonderful to add him to our senior leadership team.”

Brad Hawse

Hawse is no stranger to leadership positions in the nonprofit world. Prior to joining the Cincinnati Art Museum team in 2016, Hawse was the associate director of development at The University of Cincinnati Foundation, College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP). Before that, he had a nearly six-year stint as associate director of development at Lambda Chi Alpha Educational Foundation in Indianapolis.

Beyond his professional duties, Hawse has also held community-level positions. He’s a former trustee and president of Clifton Town Meeting, the community council representing Cincinnati’s Clifton neighborhood.

Hawse earned a bachelor’s degree from DAAP in 2011, and holds a certificate in fundraising management from the Indiana University, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. He became a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) in 2018.

“I am thrilled to continue my work with such an impactful institution in Cincinnati,” Hawse said. “With our generous and thoughtful donors and amazing staff, I believe we will continue to create an enduring and transformational impact that resonates with the Cincinnati community.

“Art plays such a strong and productive role in making a more vibrant city, and I count myself lucky to support that work, every day,” he continued.

Cincinnati Art Museum