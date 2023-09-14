Impact 100 awards $400K in grants to nonprofits serving Greater Cincy women, families

Impact 100 awarded $100,000 grants to four nonprofits working to support mothers, families and those in need throughout Greater Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati-based grant-making organization awarded grants to: Keeping Teen Moms in School, People Working Cooperatively, Samaritan Car Care and YES Home.

There were seven finalists for the grant dollars. Each finalist presented their plans for how to use the funding to Impact 100 members, guests and nonprofit partners. The presentations are available online.

Financial awards went to organizations that received the highest rankings on member ballots.

Winners heard their names called Tuesday, Sept. 12, during Impact 100’s annual awards celebration. A breakdown on the specifics of the winning projects is below.

“My participation in Impact 100 is aligned to my commitment of using my voice and energy in meaningful ways. One of the most significant actions I can take as a member is by championing a cause, through my vote, that I believe is driving transformational change rooted in equity,” said Nickol Mora, an Impact 100 board member.

The other finalists were Fly & Dry Basic Needs Bank, Tikkun Farm and Whitney/Strong.

Impact 100 sent out a press release announcing details of the grant program and the winners. In the release, the organization notes it is proud of all seven finalists, but it doesn’t yet have the funding to support all of the worthwhile projects. Instead, they invited the public and partner organizations to consider each finalist’s online “wish list.” Each list includes customized items each of the nonprofits would “love to receive.”

“Impact 100 congratulates each of the grant recipients – and looks forward to seeing the huge impact they will have on our community,” the release continued. “Thanks to each of the nonprofit applicants who presented transformative initiatives from which Impact 100 could learn and consider funding.”

Cincinnati resident Wendy Steele founded Impact 100 in September 2001 as a way to promote philanthropy among women. The original concept envisioned at least 100 women – many of whom were Steele’s friends or business associates – each contributing $1,000 to a pool of funds. Those funds would be sent to nonprofits serving residents of Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and eastern Indiana.

Over the years, local membership and volunteers have grown to more than 10,000 Tri-State women. The organization has also expanded across the country, and even internationally, with chapters of Impact 100 as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“We all have a voice. We all have a vote,” Mora said. “Let’s put it to work.”

Wendy Steele

Winning project details

Purchase three used passenger vans to transport teen moms and their children to Dohn Community High School in Cincinnati. The goal is to help this vulnerable population to stay in school and graduate, breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

Create a workforce development program to train skilled workers to perform critical home repairs and other services for low-income families in Cincinnati. The program serves the dual role of benefiting the newly skilled worker and the homeowner.

Purchase and repair used cars to sell, which will boost inventory and accelerate much needed car availability for women from the Ion Center in Covington and Brighton Center in Florence. The goal is to remove transportation as the obstacle to their recovery and financial stability.

Renovate the YES Home in Aurora, Ind., to create a safe and therapeutic space for counseling and family visits for youth who’ve experienced abuse, neglect or mental health issues. The goal is to ensure these young people receive the necessary support and services to overcome life challenges and improve their long-term well-being.

