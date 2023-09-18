Arts Beyond Boundaries Presents: 7th Annual Jazzed About Art

In its 7th year, Jazzed About Art continues to be one of the premier fusions of arts that features locally renowned visual and musical artists, creatively collaborating for a cause!

Featuring Art Gore & The Jazz Knights.

This year’s event features a live auction presented by Paolo, A Modern Jeweler, fabulous raffle prizes; a catered dinner by everyone’s favorite, Ollie’s Trolley, a Bourbon Pull, valet parking available.

RSVP Tickets are $75.

The primary mission of Art Beyond Boundaries Gallery is to provide a professional mainstream exhibition venue for artists with disabilities. In addition, the gallery works as the arts program for its host organization, The Center for Independent Living Options (CILO).

For more information and/or tickets, visit www.woodwardtheater.com or www.artbeyondboundaries.com

Friday, September 29, 2023

6:00-10:00 pm

Woodward Theater

1404 Main St.

Cincinnati OH 45202

About Art Beyond Boundaries…

Art Beyond Boundaries initially was the brainchild of Lin Laing, the former executive director of CILO, an agency empowering people with disabilities since 1977. ABB was created as CILO’s inclusive art program and mainstream fine-art exhibition gallery where artists with disabilities can enhance their artistic and professional skills.

Since 2005, ABB has assisted hundreds of artists with disabilities by providing a professional mainstream exhibition venue where artists can establish themselves. Each year the gallery hosts several themed exhibitions that demonstrate a range of talents and skills spanning every medium.

Throughout ABB’s history on Main Street, our program has established a standard of excellence recognized by the Greater Cincinnati art community. ABB has cultivated a reputation among artists with and without disabilities as one of the region’s premiere exhibition venues.

ART BEYOND BOUNDARIES GALLERY, and its mission, have gotten people jazzed and talking! See their art. Hear their stories. Attend the exhibitions.

Visit www.artbeyondboundaries.com.

“Art Beyond Boundaries is a place where artists who sometimes have difficult challenges or various handicaps but are wonderful artists have a chance to display products of thier artistic talents. Some of their stories embodied in thire art just touch you emotionally.”

– Former City Council Member David Mann

“Bearing witness to a novice artist who sells his first piece of art – and knowing I’ve been a part of that process – is personally very satisfying.”

– Jymi Bolden, Photographer & ABB Director

“I was really encouraged by my sister and others to continue painting and sharing. My exhibition at Art Beyond Boundaries was called Child’s Play. It is very playful in nature. I did not want any restraint on how I created.”

– Caroline Pyle, Artist & Painter

“It is an exhibition space and an intersection for all art enthusiast, neighborhood, regulars, upper echelon, emerging and established creatives.”

– Mreeuh Chang, Painter & Tattoo Artist

“Jymi and Art Beyond Boundaries have a very wonderful intern program. He brings young people in, and they get a sense of what it is like to work in a gallery and be part of the neighborhood.“

– Melvin Grier, Photographer & Photojournalist

