Arts Beyond Boundaries Presents: 7th Annual Jazzed About Art

In its 7th year, Jazzed About Art continues to be one of the premier fusions of arts that features locally renowned visual and musical artists, creatively collaborating for a cause!
Featuring Art Gore & The Jazz Knights.
This year’s event features a live auction presented by Paolo, A Modern Jeweler, fabulous raffle prizes; a catered dinner by everyone’s favorite, Ollie’s Trolley, a Bourbon Pull, valet parking available.
RSVP Tickets are $75.
The primary mission of Art Beyond Boundaries Gallery is to provide a professional mainstream exhibition venue for artists with disabilities. In addition, the gallery works as the arts program for its host organization, The Center for Independent Living Options (CILO).
For more information and/or tickets, visit www.woodwardtheater.com or www.artbeyondboundaries.com
Friday, September 29, 2023
6:00-10:00 pm
Woodward Theater
1404 Main St.
Cincinnati OH 45202
About Art Beyond Boundaries…
Art Beyond Boundaries initially was the brainchild of Lin Laing, the former executive director of CILO, an agency empowering people with disabilities since 1977. ABB was created as CILO’s inclusive art program and mainstream fine-art exhibition gallery where artists with disabilities can enhance their artistic and professional skills.
Since 2005, ABB has assisted hundreds of artists with disabilities by providing a professional mainstream exhibition venue where artists can establish themselves. Each year the gallery hosts several themed exhibitions that demonstrate a range of talents and skills spanning every medium.
Throughout ABB’s history on Main Street, our program has established a standard of excellence recognized by the Greater Cincinnati art community. ABB has cultivated a reputation among artists with and without disabilities as one of the region’s premiere exhibition venues.
ART BEYOND BOUNDARIES GALLERY, and its mission, have gotten people jazzed and talking! See their art. Hear their stories. Attend the exhibitions.
Visit www.artbeyondboundaries.com.
This content provided and sponsored by Art Beyond Boundaries.