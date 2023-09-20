Vocal Arts Ensemble releases 2023-2024 schedule

The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati has released its schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The season includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B minor conducted by VAE Music Director Craig Hella Johnson; an evening of contemporary, choral, gospel and folk music conducted by Grammy Award-nominated gospel music artist Isaac Cates and an intimate Christmas celebration with Queen City Cabaret, conducted by VAE’s own Trevor Kroeger.

VAE is also debuting something new this season. The Salon Concert Series features two 45-minute programs curated and conducted by VAE members Lauren McAllister and Christin Sears.

“All of us look forward to welcoming you to hear the exceptional vocal artists of Vocal Arts Ensemble in a variety of settings,” said Hella Johnson, who’s also a Grammy Award-winning artist. “Each of the vocalists in VAE is a soloist in their own right — this season you will have the opportunity to hear their vibrant artistry both when they perform as an ensemble and when they sing in more intimate settings as soloists and as chamber music artists.”

A breakdown of the schedule is outlined below.

Tickets for the Vocal Arts Ensemble’s 2023-2024 season are now available online or by calling 513-381-3300.

Vocal Arts Ensemble 2023-2024 season schedule

VAE Salon Concert – Take Yourself With Your

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Music Hall Harry T. Wilks Studio

Description: Join members of the VAE for an exploration of the many roads we take to learn about ourselves, each other and our place in the universe. Selections from Fanny Hensel, Samuel Barber, H. Leslie Adams and Stephen Paulus combined with poems from Mary Oliver, M.C. Richards and Bengali Brahmin Rabindranath Tagore to round out the program.

An Intimate Christmas with VAE

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral

Description: Escape the winter chill and the holiday rush with a cozy reimagining of VAE’s candlelit holiday concert. Kroeger will lead VAE singers, instrumentalists and local jazz duo, Queen City Cabaret, in a program featuring fresh arrangements of favorite holiday tunes and unexpected choral gems.

Harmony Across Traditions: An evening with Isaac Cates

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Zion Baptist Church

Description: Cates will lead a diverse program of music highlighting contemporary, choral, gospel and folk music traditions with each piece telling a story aimed at uplifting and connecting listeners to the music and to each other. Cates has achieved international fame as an artist, composer, arranger, choral director and educator. VAE expects him to share some of his lived musical experience with the audience.

Bach: Mass in B Minor

Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 10 3 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral

Description: Johnson returns to conduct this performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s greatest work, Mass in B Minor. Full of mystery and splendor, this oratorio represents the culmination of Bach’s work throughout his life.

VAE Salon Concert – Sun, Moon & Stars

Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Harry T. Wilks Studio, Music Hall

Description: Using music selections from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, David Childs, Laura Mvula, and more, Sun Moon & Stars explores stories of the human experience — life, longing, love and loss —through the wonders of our universe and the mystery and beauty that it holds.

Vocal Arts Ensemble