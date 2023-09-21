Cincinnati Pops records new holiday album

The Cincinnati Pops announced the upcoming release of its newest holiday-themed recording, “JOY!,” led by longtime and celebrated conductor John Morris Russell.

“Joy!” features recordings of live performances from the orchestra’s popular Holiday Pops programs, including an eclectic collection of winter holiday favorites in unique arrangements.

The release also includes a new recording of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture.” It’s complemented by creative takes on traditional melodies like “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” folk tunes like “Mis zeh Hidlik” and “The Ukrainian Bell Carol.” There are also contemporary songs like “Blue Christmas,” featuring singer and trombonist Aubrey Logan.

JMR leading the Pops

“We’ve put together an eclectic album of favorite carols and songs in snappy new arrangements that promises to liven up any gathering,” said Russell, who’s led Cincinnati Pop since September 2011.

“It’s what we love to do at the Pops — sharing the holiday spirit and bringing folks together through inspirational music, performed with virtuosity and panache,” Russell said.

“JOY!” continues Cincinnati Pops’ prolific recording legacy, which includes more than 200 commercial recordings that have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. It also adds to the orchestra’s tradition of holiday recordings.

Its first holiday album, “Christmas with the Pops,” came out in 1990. The recording was led by former Cincinnati Pops conductor, and Morris’ precursor, the late Erich Kunzel.

“JOY!” is the Pops’ fifth holiday album and the seventh Pops album led by Russell. In 2012, the orchestra released “Home for the Holidays,” the first recording on the Orchestra’s own Fanfare Cincinnati label.

In 2015, the Pops released “American Originals,” which reimagined the Stephen Foster songbook, followed by the release of “American Originals: 1918,” which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Classical Compendium.

Other Pops albums with Russell include “Superheroes!” (2013), “Carnival of the Animals” (2014), and “Voyage” (2019).

John Morris Russell

Morris noted the inspiration for “Joy!” stems from hundreds of holiday recordings he’s collected over the years. Though all of the tracks represent beloved traditional tunes, the arrangements are “anything but traditional,” he said.

“JOY!” will be available on all streaming platforms beginning on Nov. 17, 2023. A limited run of vinyl LPs will be sold exclusively at Holiday Pops concerts Dec. 8-10 at Music Hall.

This recording is supported by Nancy C. Wagner and Patricia M. Wagner.

“We can’t wait to share “JOY!” with everyone this holiday season,” Morris added.

Cincinnati Pops