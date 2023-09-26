Prospective minority, women subcontractors invited to Duke Energy Center project kickoff

An upcoming awareness and networking event aims to support the involvement of minority- and women-owned business in the redevelopment of the Duke Emergency Convention Center and the surrounding district.

The event at the convention center takes place Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is intended for prospective Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) subcontractors. The goal is to provide them with the specifics of the project, the construction timeline and also connect with one another about possible collaborations, according to Cincinnati Center City Development Corp., the project developer.

To encourage MBE participation, bid packages for the project can be split to give a higher number of minority- and women-owned businesses the opportunity to take part.

The event is led by 3CDC and the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce. African American Chamber is the inclusion consultant on the project, which also includes the construction of a convention headquarters hotel.

“3CDC has a strong track record of working with MBEs at both the general contractor and subcontractor level, and we plan to leverage that experience to ensure our inclusion targets are met on this project,” said Adam Gelter, executive vice president of real estate for 3CDC.

Messer Construction, TriVersity Construction and Jostin Construction are serving as the construction managers for the $200 million project. All three organizations will have representatives at the event.

Both TriVersity and Jostin are MBEs and will account for 40% of the project.

Working in collaboration with the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, 3CDC has established a goal of up to 40% participation by MBE/WBEs in the total development cost of the redevelopment project. That includes a 20% goal for MBE participation, plus an additional 5% reach goal, as well as a 10% WBE participation goal plus an additional 5% reach goal.

Subcontractors who would like to attend the kickoff event can register online. Food and drinks will be provided.

Construction is set to begin in mid-July 2024.

“(We) look forward to the relationships will be able to form with minority-owned subtractors that can partner with us on this generational project,” Gelter said.

Duke Energy Center MBE/WBE Networking Event