Thomas More students pitch big ideas for business, social good

Thomas More University is hosting a pitch competition for student inventors and innovators looking to make their mark on either the business world or the Greater Cincinnati community.

The Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition takes place Tuesday, Oct. 3, on Thomas More’s campus in Crestview Hills. The contest is open to all Thomas More undergraduate students, regardless of major. Participants just have to have a new business idea or a strong growth model for an existing enterprise. Others are more community-centric projects.

One team will take home a top prize of $2,000 to advance their concept. There’s also a $1,500 prize for second place and the third-place finisher gets $500.

For this inaugural competition, there are 21 students from various majors taking part, including several who’ve teamed up for projects.

Representatives of More Co., a student-led organization dedicated to elevating the business, entrepreneurship, and innovation community on campus.

Presenters on Tuesday will represent all three Thomas More colleges – Robert W. Plaster College of Business, the St. Elizabeth College of Health and Natural Science and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Science.

Jeni Al Bahrani, director of the Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Thomas More, called the need for the competition reflects a “growing interest and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship.”

The pitch competition runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to host this pitch competition,” said Al Bahrani, the inaugural director of the Zembrodt Center, which opened earlier this year.

“It is inspiring to witness the creativity and determination of our students as they present innovative business ideas and real-world problems they would like to solve,” she added.

The competition is a collaboration with Fifth Third Bank. Jeremy Faust, the bank’s vice president and director of operational sustainability, is serving on the panel for the pitch competition. Other judges include Brianna Dzurickso, director of funding and impact at Main Street Ventures, Patrice Brooks, senior human resources generalist at Kroger and Vashti Chatman, chief people and culture officer of The Mars Agency.

“We are proud to sponsor the Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch competition at Thomas More University,” said Kim Halbauer, regional president, Fifth Third Bank – Kentucky. She’s also a Thomas More grad.

A rendering of the future Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Founded earlier this year, the Zembrodt Center works to equip Thomas More students from a wide variety of disciplines with essential, real-world skills that empower them to succeed in whatever field they decide to pursue professionally.

It does so through entrepreneurship classes, but also one-on-one mentorship, networking opportunities, lectures and off-campus enrichment experiences. One of its major tools are pitch competitions such as the upcoming one with Fifth Third.

“Thomas More and its Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation are preparing today’s students to be successful leaders in tomorrow’s workforce,” Halbauer added. “The essential skills being developed will be an asset to any company, including Fifth Third, as we look for the region’s best and brightest.”

Al Bahrani, who graduated from Thomas More in 2005, envisions the Zembrodt Center as a “talent pipeline.” She’s especially interested in working with students earlier in their college career to expose them to all the region has to offer in terms of professional opportunities. Several of the participants in the pitch night are first-year students.

Win or lose, each of the students taking part in the upcoming pitch competition will be able to use Zembrodt Center resources moving forward to further refine their business model to prepare them for opportunities down the road.

Right now, the Zembrodt Center offers a number of services around campus. However, construction on a physical facility is underway and should wrap up by next summer. Plans are for it to open during the fall 2024 semester.

Daniel Noguera (back/center), owner of Urbana Cafe and an alum, meets with Thomas More students.

Al-Bahrani hopes Greater Cincinnati residents decide to attend the competition. She believes many of the projects may be worthy of private capital investment, and she also wants to provide an opportunity for members of the regional business community to check out all that’s taking place on the Thomas More campus.

The university is always looking to develop new relationships and possible mentorship opportunities, Al Bahrani said.

“Empowering students with an adaptive and innovative mindset is not just an academic pursuit; it’s about shaping the future leaders who will drive change, create value and solve problems,” she added.

Thomas More Fifth Third Bank Fast Pitch Competition