Findlay Market hosts training course, storefront program for local food businesses

The application process is now open for a pair of Findlay Market innovation programs focused on supporting the growth and success of budding food businesses.

The programs are the Findlay Learn Growing into a Storefront course and Findlay Launch, an accelerator designed to provide prospective business owners a low-risk opportunity to test their concept in a brick-and-mortar setting in Over-the-Rhine.

Findlay Launch is the only storefront accelerator in the region solely focused on food-related enterprises.

Businesses interested in the Findlay Launch residency must first complete the Growing into a Storefront course. There are some costs associated with both programs.

The opening of a Findlay Launch storefront on Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine

Information about each program is below along with a link to the application page. The application period closes Oct. 31.

“Our programs are intended to close the gap between idea and success for food entrepreneurs that are starting, growing and scaling,” said Teri Heist, the Corporation for Findlay Market‘s associate director of entrepreneurship programs. “Connecting business owners with knowledge, industry connections, community, resources and opportunities is at the core of these programs.”

Providing rare opportunities to promising food businesses

The Corporation for Findlay Market formally debuted both programs back in 2021. The goal, according to communications director Kelly Lanser, is to provide accessible, relatable, actionable education and support for independent food businesses, especially those from underrepresented groups. That includes persons of color, women and immigrants.

To-date, 12 businesses have completed the Growing into a Storefront program, and three businesses have graduated from Findlay Launch. The current Findlay Launch participants – Cuban sandwich-inspired Chacabanas and Eliza Jane’s BakeShop, a family-owned bakery specializing in over-the-top desserts – are set to graduate later this year.

Lanser noted that the programs have already seen several noteworthy success stories in their less than two full years of operation. One of those is The Empanda’s Box, whose owners were approached by several communities with permanent home opportunities after they completed Findlay Launch, Lanser said. The Findlay Market team worked closely with the small business through that process and ultimately helped them identify a permanent spot in Covington, Ky.

Students take part in a Findlay Learn Growing into a Storefront class.

YeeMamas and Caribbean-focused Flavors of the Isle have continued to grow since completing the Growing into a Storefront course, Lanser noted. Flavor of the Isle operates a storefront on Elm Street not far from the two Findlay Launch storefronts.

Kealohoa’s Kitchen, another program grad, recently announced plans to move into the historic Dee Felice restaurant space in Covington.

While the goal is for all businesses to find success as part of the program, going through the process can also lead to dreams involving, Lanser said. She gave the example of Danielle Delaine, owner of Herban Vegans. Delaine took part in Findlay Launch because she had dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar storefront after finding success as a pop-up, Lanser said. But after going through the program, Delanie realized that wasn’t the best path for her or her business.

Delaine is working with the Findlay Market team to evaluate her next steps professionally.

“(Danielle) realized that as an owner of a storefront, she was spending so much time on things like operations, management and day-to-day needs that she was losing the ability to personally connect with her customers and teach people about her food,” Lanser said. “It just wasn’t right for her at the time.”

Lanser said the Herban Vegans story is key because it shows both sides of the reality of starting a food business.

“Danielle was able to test out a concept without having all of the financial and personal risks that typically comes with opening a brick-and-mortar location,” Lanser added. “She was able to pivot and do what was best for her and her business with the support of all of the wraparound services provided by our team.”

Growing into a Storefront

Growing into a Storefront is a nine-week, in-depth course centered on various aspects of the food industry. Participants will work with industry professionals during each three-hour class.

From Jan. 22 through March 18, 2024, students will go over branding, marketing, pricing, costing, financial management, operations, commercial leasing and organizational leadership.

Classwork includes a mixture of in-class discussion and hands-on exercises.

Teachers for the 2024 cohort are:

Candice Hayes-McInnis : CPA-CAST accounting at PROVIDOM

: CPA-CAST accounting at PROVIDOM Emma Cotter , director of operations for Sleepy Bee Café

, director of operations for Sleepy Bee Café Lauren Corso , principal and strategy lead at Edelmade branding agency

, principal and strategy lead at Edelmade branding agency Gary Lebyman and Libby Powers , owners of The Pickled Pig

and , owners of The Pickled Pig Scott Edsall, kitchen manager at Findlay Kitchen

Findlay Market stressed that the course aims to attract business owners who’ve been on the market for at least one year or an established industry professional with a well-developed concept.

The course costs $450. Payment plans are available.

Findlay Launch

This residency-based program gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to test out a storefront concept in the Findlay Market District with full wraparound support services from the Findlay Market team and local subject matter experts.

There are two Findlay Launch Storefronts – 1809 Elm St. and 1811 Elm St.

The goal of the program is to provide food entrepreneurs with real world experience as they test their concept. The hope is that through this program, they can fine-tune their concept or decide that a storefront is not for them without having to endure the significant costs and risks associated with starting a small food business.

Findlay Launch has an intentional focus on supporting persons of color, women and immigrant-owned businesses.

To take part, the business owner must sign a minimum 12-month lease agreement, with the business being responsible for monthly rent, utilities, and common area fees.

Participants are able to tap into support from the Findlay Market team and other vendors in the district.

“The Corporation for Findlay Market Food Innovation team has put Cincinnati on the map as the premier place for small businesses… to be if they want to start, grow or scale,” Lanser said.

Findlay Market food innovation program applications