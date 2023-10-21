OAC awards grants to dozens of local artists, arts organizations

The Ohio Arts Council has approved $587,902 in grant funding to support 182 artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming across the state. Nearly three dozen of those grants, worth about $120,000, will benefit communities in Greater Cincinnati.

The OAC’s board approved the grants at its meeting on Oct. 18.

This is the second round of funding approved by OAC during fiscal year 2024, building on more than $21 million in grants in July. The state agency expects to award nearly $51.1 million over the next two years.

“The investments announced today build on our work to leverage the OAC’s historic funding level in support of Ohio’s arts and culture sector,” OAC Executive Director Donna Collins said in a statement on Thursday. “Speaking on behalf of our board, we are so grateful that Ohio’s elected officials recognize the great return on investment produced by the arts leaders in our state.”

OAC Executive Director Donna Collins

The agency awarded this round of grants in three general areas: artist programs, project support and arts learning. Awards ranged in value from $500 to $5,000 in general. One organization – the Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce in Jackson County – received $10,000.

Thirty-four of the grants going to Butler, Clermont and Hamilton counties are for individual creatives. OAC awarded them through either the Artists with Disabilities Access Program or the Artist Opportunities pool of funds.

The region’s other 18 grants are going to organizations through the Capacity Building and ArtsRISE support programs.

A screening of “Booked” at Cincinnati World Cinema presented by Cindependent Film Festival.

Capacity Building grants are for organizations working to engage outside expertise to improve business practices or add new knowledge and skills that forward organizations’ missions. Meanwhile the ArtsRISE program supports institutions working to expand access to their activities to more diverse participants.

Those recipients range from Fitton Center for Creative Arts and the Filipino American Association of Southern Ohio to Cindependent Film Festival and Price Hill Will.

Other grant programs include the Fund Every County and the Big Yellow School Bus program. Southwest Ohio didn’t receive funds in either of those programs.

The full list of recipients are below.

ArtsRISE

Make Music Cincinnati , Loveland – $5,000

, Loveland – $5,000 Fitton Center for Creative Arts , Hamilton – $5,000

, Hamilton – $5,000 Inspiration Studios, Inc. , Hamilton – $5,000

, Hamilton – $5,000 Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum , Hamilton – $5,000

, Hamilton – $5,000 Filipino American Association of Southern Ohio , Fairfield – $2,250

, Fairfield – $2,250 Cincinnati Juneteenth Committee/Kennedy Heights Community Council , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Cindependent Film Festival , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Fotofocus Cincinnati , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Girls Rock Cincinnati , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Jhankar, Inc. , Cincinnati – $4,000

, Cincinnati – $4,000 Joy Brasileira, Inc. , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Inc. , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Price Hill Will , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Stop the Stigma Productions , Cincinnati – $4,700

, Cincinnati – $4,700 Visionaries and Voices, Cincinnati – $5,000

Capacity Building

Cincinnati Black Theatre Company , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati , Cincinnati – $5,000

, Cincinnati – $5,000 Price Hill Will, Cincinnati – $4,995

Artist Opportunities

Angelique Archer , Cincinnati – $500

, Cincinnati – $500 Anna Kipervaser , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Ariadne Antipa , Cincinnati – $2,400

, Cincinnati – $2,400 Kelly Kroener , Cincinnati – $2,464

, Cincinnati – $2,464 Kimberly Lazzeri , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Michael Coppage , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Noel Maghathe , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Padma Chebrolu , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Rebecca Nava , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Wenbin Lyu , Cincinnati – $500

, Cincinnati – $500 Shino Yanagawa, Norwood – $2,500

Artists with Disabilities Access Program

Lisa Merida-Paytes , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Sherry McCamley , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Steven Lansky , Cincinnati – $2,500

, Cincinnati – $2,500 Daniel Hoeweler , St. Bernard – $500

, St. Bernard – $500 Aaron Pergram, Hamilton – $2,500