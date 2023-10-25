PWC seeks volunteers for November Prepare Affair

People Working Cooperatively is looking for volunteers to take part in its annual fall Prepare Affair to help those in preparation for their homes and lawns for winter.

Prepare Affair is one of the largest volunteer events in the region during which community members help their neighbors with winterization tasks that they physically can’t tackle themselves.

PWC will be celebrating Prepare Affair on Saturday, Nov. 18, but volunteers are invited to schedule their service on any day in November that works best for them.

Throughout November, PWC hopes to have more than 2,000 people working to provide cleanup services for hundreds of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Projects range from raking leaves and cleaning gutters to a variety of minor home preparation tasks.

Volunteers can join forces with friends, co-workers, church groups and family members to create their own crew; or individuals can join an existing team. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

“At PWC, our mission is to keep people safe and healthy in their homes,” said PWC President Jock Pitts. “Not only will volunteers be helping often-underserved individuals, but it’s a chance to get to know new people, team build with coworkers or charity organizations and see the difference you’re making in the community firsthand.”

Founded in 1975, PWC works in 20 counties in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. The nonprofit provides critical home repair and modification services to help residents stay safely in their homes.

PWC assists nearly 6,000 individuals in more than 3,500 homes each year.

Despite its impact, PWC still has a long waiting list, Pitts said, so volunteer efforts, such as Prepare Affair, are important. He described them as making it possible for the organization to serve as many people as possible.

Those interested can register online. They can also reach out to Brian McLaughlin, PWC’s volunteer program manager, by calling 513-351-7921.

Prepare Affair is presented by the City of Cincinnati.

PWC’s Prepare Affair registration