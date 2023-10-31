New program offers $5K grants to small businesses in need

A new grant program aims to provide $5,000 in financial assistance to women, veteran and minority-owned small businesses in the Greater Cincinnati region of Ohio.

The program is a partnership between the Cincinnati Regional Chamber Foundation and the Duke Energy Foundation.

Through the grant application process, the Cincinnati Regional Chamber will select and distribute 15 grants totaling $75,000.

Brendon Cull

The purpose of the funding, made available by the Duke Energy Foundation, is to improve the vitality of participating business. Examples range from capital improvements, payroll support, expansion investments and other growth-related efforts.

Applications are due by the end of the day Nov. 13.

“The Chamber is fully committed to fostering the growth of the local small business community,” said Brendon Cull, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber. “These businesses are vital to our community, and their success contributes to the overall strength of the entire region.”

Since 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has provided the Cincinnati Chamber Foundation with nearly $400,000 in grants to assist local small businesses. Many of these grants offered crucial financial assistance for business owners and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other ways Duke Energy has supported regional small businesses was the Cincinnati Chamber’s Storefronts to the Forefront effort. That program highlights the offerings and services provided by small businesses in key Greater Cincinnati business districts.

College Hill’s business district

This newest collaboration focuses on supporting businesses owned by women, minorities and United States military veterans. Recipients must operate brick-and-mortar locations within Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Brown counties. They must also have less than $1 million in annual revenue for every 20 employees.

To be eligible for funding, a business must be a Duke Energy customer. Grant dollars can’t go toward paying a Duke Energy utility bill.

“Duke Energy has always valued the growth and economic success of small businesses in our region,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Cincinnati Chamber and provide support for the small businesses in our region.”

Small Business Grant Program application