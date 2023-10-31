UC Foundation names altafiber boss new board chair

The University of Cincinnati Foundation has named an alumnus and current president and CEO of altafiber as the chair of its 40-member board of trustees.

Leigh Fox began his two-year term as chair in October. His appointment was one of three leadership changes recently approved by the board, which also elected two new trustees.

Fox was a first-generation college student who went on to earn an MBA from the University of Cincinnati in 2001. He parlayed his education into leading a 150-year-old global technology company formerly known as Cincinnati Bell.

“As a UC alumnus, I would not be where I am today without my experience as a Bearcat,” he said.

Leigh Fox, president and CEO of altafiber

Fox is taking over the chair position from Rae Mang. In this new volunteer role, Fox will advance the missions of the UC Foundation.

Established in 1975, nonprofit corporation and the private sector fundraising entity raises money to support the growth of UC and UC Health and the development of its students.

Fox serves on the executive cabinet at the Carl H. Lindner College of Business. He and his wife, Julia, support scholarships for businesses students and those enrolled at the College-Conservatory of Music.

“Philanthropy ensures that generations of students, thought leaders and innovators are prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow,” Fox said. “We are working to create a more equitable and inclusive today, across our university’s campuses and in the daily work of patient care and scientific research.”

Fox begins his tenure in the last year of Next, Now: The Campaign for Cincinnati. The multi-year campaign marked a $2 billion fundraising milestone in September.

A key role of the UC Foundation board will be finding a replacement for its retiring president, Peter Landgren. The board created a search committee after Landgren announced his retirement in August. Fox will take over leadership of that process moving forward.

Landgren described Fox as a “true servant-leader” who understands the impact education and philanthropy can make on not only individual lives but entire communities as well.

“(Fox) brings passion, his savvy business sense and a desire to help others to this role,” Landgren said.

Van Jones Nancy Strubbe Santi

Beyond Fox, the UC Foundation also elected a pair of former alums to its board – Van Jones and Nancy Strubbe Santi.

Jones works for Wellington Access Ventures – the early-stage fund for Wellington Management Company – as deal lead. He serves on the Lindner College of Business Advisory Council and is a mentor at UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub.

Santi is a former elementary school teacher and serves on several boards supporting the arts and education throughout the Midwest. They include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago Women’s Board and the Women’s Board of the Arts Institute of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

University of Cincinnati Foundation