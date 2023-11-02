Cincinnati Children’s breaks ground on $85M Eastgate facility

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has broken ground on an $85 million medical facility in Eastgate designed to make world-class medical services more accessible to families in Clermont County as well as other counties along the state Route 32 corridor and parts of Northern Kentucky.

The address of the Eastgate development is 4315 Ivy Pointe Blvd., located in a commercial park area visible from Interstate 275 south of its intersection with Ohio 32.

The planned two-story building will encompass nearly 110,000 square feet and employ about 200 people – physicians, registered nurses, therapists, mental and behavioral health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.

Dr. Evaline Alessandrini served as the master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking earlier this month. The health system’s chief operating officer said Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate will include specialty clinics, an urgent care and an outpatient surgery center with four operating rooms.

Some offerings include outpatient medical and surgical specialty clinics, occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services and ophthalmology as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for mental health. There will also be an on-site laboratory to expedite test results, along with a pharmacy, X-ray and MRI services.

This will be Cincinnati Children’s first medical facility on the city’s East Side.

“(Our) team members will provide the type of medical care that recently earned our health system recognition as No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of Best Children’s Hospitals,” Alessandrini added.

The medical building will occupy about 10 of the 20 acres that Cincinnati Children’s purchased in Ivy Pointe Commerce Park in 2012 for $5 million. The facility is next to the headquarters for logistics company TQL.

Cincinnati Children’s expects its initial investment on the project to be in the range of $85 million. That total includes the costs of design work, construction and equipment.

According to Alessandrini, plans are to begin seeing patients at Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate in summer 2025.