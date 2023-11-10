CSO names Langrée music director laureate

In recognition of his extraordinary tenure and artistic accomplishments, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has named Louis Langrée as its next music director laureate.

In this new role, Langrée will conduct the CSO in select concerts each season beginning in the 2025-26 season. The term will run through the 2027-2028 season.

This is the maestro’s final season as CSO’s full-time music director.

Langrée called the appointment an “honor.” He stressed appreciation for the CSO musicians, administration, board of directors and the musical community for their “enthusiastic and unwavering support” during his decade-long tenure at the helm.

Langrée has appointed 31 of its current roster of musicians, more than a third of the orchestra, including Stefani Matsuo, the orchestra’s first female concertmaster.

“I am delighted to continue our relationship into the future, and I look forward to joyous reunions with the CSO family in this new relationship,” said Langrée, who has served as director of the Théâtre National de l’Opéra Comique in Paris since 2021.

Louis Langrée

Langree’s time with the CSO has been marked by “bold programming and initiatives that have activated the commissioning of new music, new experiences, community-wide participation, and global attention,” according to Jonathan Martin, CSO president and CEO.

Since taking over as music director in 2013, Langrée’s commissioned 65 new works — the most in the orchestra’s 128-year history – and conducted 31 premieres.

His programs and initiatives include a “Pelléas Trilogy;” a Beethoven [R]evolution cycle, including the recreation of Beethoven’s legendary 1808 Akademie concert; the Concertos for Orchestra project; 125th Anniversary season programs; CSO Proof, an incubator for innovative concert formats; community-wide events, such as CSO Look Around, Lumenocity, One City/One Symphony; and MusicNOW collaborations with Bryce Dessner and The National.

Langrée also led the orchestra on European and Asian tours, as well as an appearance at Lincoln Center. The CSO has garnered two Grammy Award nominations for Best Orchestral Performance under his guidance.

The CSO brass section

The world-renowned conductor presided over CSO during two of its most difficult periods – its move out of Music Hall during the building’s major renovation, and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin, who’s been with the CSO since 2017, credited Langrée with catalyzing the orchestra’s return to the stage in the fall of 2020 with a series of digitally streamed concerts that have garnered more than 2 million views to date.

Langrée also worked closely with CSO/CCM Diversity Fellows, mentoring them individually and welcoming them to perform with the orchestra throughout the years.

“(Langrée’s) remarkable artistry and devotion to our orchestra and the community are evident in his long list of achievements with the CSO,” Martin said. “We look forward to a fruitful relationship with Louis in the years ahead.”

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra