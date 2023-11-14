CCM announces spring 2024 concert, theater seasons

The performance schedule for the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music spring 2024 season is now available.

From concerts to theater, the upcoming season includes dozens of performances and productions featuring the next generation of classically trained performing artists.

The concert season kicks off Friday, Jan. 26 at Corbett Auditorium with a performance of “Hope Rising.” Headlined by the CCM Wind Symphony, the showcase offers an evening of virtuosic music featuring Purcell/Stucky’s “Funeral Music for Queen Mary,” Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, Op. 33; Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Likhuta’s Concerto for Horn and Wind ensemble and Tian’s “Sinfonia.”

The concert will also feature faculty artist Margaret Tung on horn and the Walnut Hills High School Wind Ensemble. Kevin Michael Holzman is music director and serves as co-conductor alongside Rick Canter.

Kevin Michael Holzman

Other concert highlights include:

A Trip to Trinidad and Back by the CCM Steel Drum Band on Jan. 28

on Jan. 28 The Best of Brahms, starring the Ariel Quartet and faculty artist Pavel Vinnitsky on clarinet, on March 26

and on clarinet, on March 26 Philharmonic Jazz Returns on April 20 with a joint performance by CCM’s Philharmonia and Jazz Orchestra.

The season also includes a number of staged performances, including “Clue: On Stage” from Feb. 8-10. The hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery play is based by Johnathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. There’s original music by Michael Holland and Brant Russell is set to direct.

Other highlights include “Das Schaue Füchslein” (“The Cunning Little Vixen”), a three-act opera originally by Leoš Janáček. This revised version by Jiri Zahrádka runs Feb. 29 to March 2.

The spring season also features a deep dive into the myths behind “The Little Mermaid,” beginning March 28-30 with “Once on This Island.” This Caribbean-set retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale features music by CCM alumnus Stephen Flaherty.

“Once on the Island” composer Stephen Flaherty, a CCM alum

From April 11 to April 14, audiences can experience a more traditional telling of the “Little Mermaid” tale through the art of dance. Set to David Arkenstone’s composition “Borderlands,” the ballet features original projections by lighting design and technology students, and performances by dance majors with students from CCM Prep’s dance and theatre arts programs.

To learn more about these and other performances, visit CCM OnStage online. Tickets are also available for purchase on the website, as well the CCM box office or by calling 513-556-4183. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.

