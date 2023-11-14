Support Black artists at Black Friday event in OTR

A Black Friday event in Over-the-Rhine provides a chance to support a group of local African Americans visual artists this holiday season.

Shop Black Art on Black Friday is Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1805 Elm St., across from Findlay Market.

Sponsors artist Gee Horton and Kiwavi describe the event as an opportunity to explore unique art, meet Black artists and discover holiday gifts with on-site framing and wrapping.

Featured artists include Horton, Erin M. Smith, Romain Mayambi, Gift Mayambi, Zuri Ali, Asa Featherstone, James Brown, Javarri Lewis, Soapbox Tees, Cedric Michael Cox and Hannah “Jonesy” Jones.

Event supporters include Taft Museum of Art, Findlay Market and ArtsWave.