Nehemiah Manufacturing gifts $33K to Santa Maria Community Services

Nehemiah Manufacturing gifted $33,500 to Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. to support the nonprofit’s various initiatives, namely its youth development program.

Founded in 1897, Santa Maria Services provides more than 2,500 individuals with educational tools and resources to build strong families, promote healthy residents and foster neighborhood revitalization in Cincinnati’s Price Hill community.

The nonprofit’s youth program works specifically with Lower Price Hill residents, ages 10 to 16, through a mixture of group events focused on life and social-emotional skill development. It offers a combination of mentoring, tutoring and age-specific activities and community service projects.

Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. receives a check for $33,500 from Nehemiah Manufacturing.

Participants learn skills such as peaceful conflict resolution, peer resistance, youth safety, bullying prevention, personal responsibility and critical thinking skills. Families of young people in the program receive access to resources to promote family stability and address concerns that may challenge their well-being.

H.A. Musser, Jr., president and CEO of Santa Maria Services, described the gift as “invaluable” to providing young people on Cincinnati’s West Wide with the “support and hope necessary for their success.”

“We are profoundly grateful for the generous support of Nehemiah Manufacturing, who also serves as our 2023 Presenting Sponsor,” Musser continued.

Nehemiah Manufacturing started in 2009 with a mission to build brands, create jobs, and change lives. It’s working to bring manufacturing jobs back to the inner city of Cincinnati to stimulate community development and economic opportunities for those in need.

The Queensgate-area business partners with companies and entrepreneurs to license and acquire small brands, innovate new product concepts and contract manufacture products.

A second-chance company, Nehemiah Manufacturing provides social services and support to workers returning from incarceration. It works with a number of local social service agencies in close proximity to our location, including CityLink Center, St. Vincent DePaul, Jobs Plus, City Gospel Mission and others.

The donation to Santa Maria Services is the result of Nehemiah Manufacturing’s ninth annual Make a Difference Golf Classic at Western Hills Country Club.

In a release, officials from Santa Maria and Nehemiah Manufacturing described this donation as exemplifying their mutual commitment to “fostering positive change in the community and offering families the opportunity to thrive.”