‘Significant’ gift leads to groundbreaking for NKY Cincinnati Children’s site

Northern Kentucky will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind Cincinnati Children’s Hospital facility thanks to a considerable gift from a local couple.

The health network broke ground Friday on the Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building in Boone County. The site – which will include primary care practice plus specialty medical and surgical clinics – is being named in honor of the Northern Kentucky couple who made the lead donation to establish the new location.

Cincinnati Children’s has provided medical care to a niece of the Janszens, 16-year-old Payton. The couple said they wanted to show their appreciation for the care Payton received as well as to help make it possible for other local families to see providers from the nation’s top-ranked pediatric health system as close to their homes as possible.

Brandon and Kelly Janszen

The Janszens and Payton joined Cincinnati Children’s staff at the groundbreaking ceremony at 2015 Children’s Way, a new street in the Union Promenade mixed-use development under construction on U.S. 42.

Cincinnati Children’s didn’t release the amount of the Janszens donation, but referred to it as “significant.” The overall project is set to cost more than $22.5 million.

“The children of Northern Kentucky will be able to receive world-class health care even closer to their homes at the Union location thanks to the generous support of Brandon and Kelly Janszen,” said Dr. Steve Davis, Cincinnati Children’s president and chief executive officer. “This significant donation from the Janszens will help us change the outcome together.”

The Janszens, who are the parents of two grown boys, have been supporters of Cincinnati Children’s since 2009, according to the hospital network. This new one-story facility won’t be far from the couple’s home in Union. It’ll open in spring 2025.

“We have so many friends who have children treated at Cincinnati Children’s, whether it’s for a stitch or something major, and we started thinking it could be our future grandchildren or niece’s children who may be treated at the Union location one day,” Kelly Janszen said.

The Janszens said they “feel blessed to be able to make this gift.” Philanthropy has been important to their family, and they decided to make the donation public in hopes of inspiring others, Brandon Janszen said.

“We hope that others will step up, too,” he added.

A rendering of the facility

The Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building will encompass 27,000 square feet and sit on a 6.4-acre site. Design plans incorporate options to enable future expansion, if necessary.

The combination of pediatric primary and specialty care will make it a first for Cincinnati Children’s south of the Ohio River. Initial planned specialty clinics include:

Adolescent medicine

Dermatology

Diabetes

Gynecology

Human genetics

Neonatology complex care

Pediatric surgery consultation

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Rheumatology

The facility will also feature complements to primary care, including integrated behavioral health counselors, a laboratory and radiology services.

Employees working there will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, medical assistants and support staff. The number of employees has yet to be determined.

Cincinnati Children’s views the site as adding to the services it already offers in Northern Kentucky.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital