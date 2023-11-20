Winner of 2023 Golden Ticket exhibition announced

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center has announced the winners of its 2023 Golden Ticket exhibition.

Paul Loehle won Best-in-Show for his piece “To Create, and Other Witchcraft.” For winning, he takes home a portion of the combined prize pool of $1,500. He’ll also be among the first solo exhibitors at CCAC’s new art center opening on Clifton Avenue in early 2024.

Second and third place went to Lisa Miller (“Circle in Parts”) and Nuria Mora Muniz (“Magic Woman”), respectively. Kathy Salchow (“Wheel & Wishbone”) and Katrina Dienno (“Medusa”) received honorable mention prizes from the three-member blind jury.



Jurists for the 14th annual exhibition were Wavepool Executive Director Anissa Lewis, Miami University Professor Tracy Featherstone and David C. Smith, owner of Eisele Gallery.

“To Create, and Other Witchcraft” by Paul Loehle

“I want to extend a huge congratulations to every artist who was selected to be included,” said Emily Versoza, CCAC’s gallery coordinator. “There is such an array of beautiful and interesting pieces, and I am delighted that we get to showcase so many incredible talents.”

The Golden Ticket exhibit opened Nov. 3 at CCAC’s current Short Vine Gallery. It features works by 51 artists.

There’s still one more prize left to be awarded this year: The People’s Choice Award. CCAC visitors can cast a vote anytime before the exhibition closes on Dec. 1. The winner will take home a cash prize at the close of the exhibit.

The Golden Ticket is presented with support from Summerfair Cincinnati, Inc.