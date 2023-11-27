CABVI names Aaron Bley chief mission officer

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has named Aaron Bley its chief mission officer.

Bley currently serves as CABVI’s vice president of community relations and chief development officer. He’ll assume his new role in January 2024.

Aaron Bley

As chief mission officer, Bley will seek to build on the organization’s current work with the community and its clients. He’ll retain oversight of community relations, fund development, special events, marketing and communication.

The personnel move also aligns with the reorganization of CABVI’s service structure. The agency – which helps more than 4,000 people in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky every year – is creating a new department called Program Services. It’ll combine CABVI’s vision services and information services, along with volunteer management and radio reading services.

Bley will oversee Program Services.

CABVI leadership described the changes as a way to sustain the organization’s momentum and expand its ability to serve the community.

“CABVI is deeply grateful for the on-going dedication and commitment of Aaron Bley,” said Teri Shirk, the organization’s president and CEO. “The new role is designed to continue moving the agency forward in its mission of Empowering people who are blind or visually impaired with opportunities to seek independence.”

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired