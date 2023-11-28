Joe Burrow Foundation awards $1.3M in grants on Giving Tuesday

In recognition of the national Giving Tuesday movement, the Joe Burrow Foundation announced $1.3 million in total grants going to to 24 organizations battling food insecurity and childhood mental health issues in Greater Cincinnati as well as other parts of Ohio and Louisiana.

The foundation awarded this round of Do Good Grants to the following nonprofits in Ohio and Northern Kentucky:

Appalachian Center for Economic Networks

Belpre Area Ministries

The Children’s Home of Cincinnati

From Fatherless to Fearless

Good Samaritan Network of Ross County Inc.

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Hope Clinic of Ross County

The iBELIEVE Foundation

Isaiah 55, Inc.

La Soupe

Pathways to Home

Produce Perks Midwest

ProKids

The Partnership for Mental Health

University of Cincinnati Foundation

Your Store of the Queen City

Funding also went to several nonprofits in Louisiana: 3 O’clock Project, Alliance for Choice in Education, Fathers on a Mission, Front Yard Bikes, Mighty Moms and the East Baton Rouge Parish Parks and Recreation Commission.

Joe Burrow (center) and his parents, Robin and JImmy Burrow

Beyond the grants, the Joe Burrow Foundation also donated new vans to two nonprofits with direct impact to food insecurity concerns. Among them are Cincinnati-based La Soupe, which plans to use the new vehicle to deliver meals to Athens (Ohio) Middle School every week. As part of its partnership with Sugar Creek, La Soupe will prepare and transport 60,000 meals to Athens and another 60,000 in Cincinnati over the next year.

Mighty Moms – a nonprofit in Baton Rouge, La. – will use its van to deliver food and support people in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish.

Joe Burrow grew up in Athens County, Ohio, and played college football at LSU in Baton Rouge before being taken with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“All of these organizations are doing important work serving our Foundation’s mission of childhood mental health and food insecurity, and we are proud to partner with each of them,” said Robin Burrow, Joe’s mother and the foundation’s secretary and treasurer. “With these partnerships, we look forward to making a continued impact in Ohio and Louisiana.”

Launched in October 2022, the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families in Ohio and Louisiana who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. In September, the foundation awarded $594,056 to 21 organizations. This latest round bumps the total grant awards for the year to $1.9 million.

Nonprofits interested in applying during the next grant cycle can apply on the Joe Burrow Foundation website. The grant window will likely open in early 2024.

