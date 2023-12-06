Nonprofits receive $275K to improve health equity research

A group of Greater Cincinnati grant-making organizations awarded a total of $275,000 and technical support to 11 nonprofit partners in their efforts to enhance health-related data collection and improve local community health overall.

The Data for Equity Funding Collaborative is a partnership between bi3, HealthPath Foundation of Ohio and Interact for Health. Their combined belief is that when data accurately captures the experiences of an entire community, it can better shed light on racial, socioeconomic and geographic disparities in health outcomes and their underlying inequities, root causes and histories.

Through this program, each recipient receives a $25,000 grant to support increasing organizational capacity around data and evaluation. The partners will also co-design learning opportunities and receive ongoing technical assistance and training.

Nonprofits taking part this year are A Picture’s Worth, Brighton Center, Children’s Law Center, Found Village, Girls Health Period, Health Care Access Now, MORTAR, School Board School, TABLE, The Empowerment Foundation and Youth at the Center.

Interact for Health CEO Kate Schroder described this type of work as vital to improving local health outcomes because it supports providing people a chance to live their healthiest life, regardless of who they are or where they live.

“We cannot fix problems that we do not fully understand. We are excited to support a second cohort of grantees and help advance health equity in our community through better access to data,” she said.

This is the second annual Data for Equity Collaborative cohort. In 2022, the Collaborative invested $250,000 in 10 organizations. That funding and assistance resulted in expanded organizational capacity, revised evaluation structures, increased culturally responsive evaluation and enhanced community engagement, according to bi3 president and CEO Jill Miller.

“Evaluation efforts are not inherently objective and unbiased,” Miller said. “When data accurately captures all people’s experiences, we are better equipped to lean in together to develop solutions to address community health disparities.”

