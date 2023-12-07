United Way honors ‘Changemakers’ for local volunteer efforts

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is honoring five organizations recognized as changemakers for their respective efforts to improve the lives of residents living in communities across the region.

Through the Changemakers Awards, UWGC aims to honor corporate partners and grassroots nonprofits for their dedication to improving the region. The program began last year as a way to celebrate outstanding businesses and organizations that support a culture of volunteerism.

The recognized companies are those whose employees’ volunteer efforts have reportedly had a tremendous impact on our community. UWGC determined the winners based on the workplaces logged the most per-capita volunteer hours in respective size categories.

Corporate partners receiving 2023 Changemaker Awards:

PNC (750+ employees)

(750+ employees) EY (250-749 employees)

(250-749 employees) Michelman (100-249 employees)

(100-249 employees) Ingage Partners (10-99 employees)

Changemakers also honors a grassroots nonprofit organization that has demonstrated innovative ways to uplift its community and neighbors. This year the award went to BLOC Ministries. The 25-year-old nonprofit works to build community connections and safe spaces for students, families and adults looking to overcome difficult circumstances.

Winners received their awards Thursday during a celebration at UWGC headquarters on Reading Road.

“United Way of Greater Cincinnati relies on community collaboration, and fostering a sense of belonging is really at the heart of everything we do,” said Moira Weir, UWGC’s president and CEO. “It is a privilege to celebrate companies and organizations that prioritize volunteerism as a part of their culture. This year’s winners exemplify what it means to be a Changemaker.”