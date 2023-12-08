Manifest presents the second of nine Grand Jury Awards for season

New Jersey-based artist Patti Jordan took home the top prize and $1,000 as the winner of Manifest Gallery’s new-look Grand Jury Award process for its second exhibition period of the season.

Jurors deemed Jordan’s piece “Cells/Selves (Zygote 009)” as the most outstanding work displayed during Maniest’s three exhibits “Momentum,” “Self” and “Horizon.” The month-long shows closed on Dec. 8.

“In microbiology, the term ‘culture’ refers to the growth of organisms. Similarly, my pouring methods and isolationist frameworks correlate to the pseudo-study of ‘human cultures,’” the Montclair resident wrote in her artist statement. “These formations of self thus convey a coexistent relationship to more vital concerns, such as the vastness of our social organism.”

Patti Jordan’s piece “Cells/Selves (Zygote 009)”

The other finalists were:

Kasey Ramirez, West Hartford, Conn.

West Hartford, Conn. M. Lohrum, Tacoronte, Spain

Tacoronte, Spain Shannon Fody, Royal Oak, Mich.

Royal Oak, Mich. Marcella Hackbardt, Mount Vernon, Ohio

All five finalists’ work, as well as further information about the grand jury award, can be viewed on Manifest’s website.

Since Manifest’s 13th season, its annual grand jury award has recognized one exhibited artwork each year with an additional jury-determined cash prize. That winning work has represented what the nonprofit gallery described as the “best of the best” of all of its shows during a particular season.

To celebrate its 20th season, Manifest increased the financial support and awards provided to artists participating in its gallery program. Manifest will present nine Grand Jury Awards by the end of this season. The first winner was Edgar Cano-Lopez, of Natchitoches, La., for his painting “Mud Fantasy.”

Beyond the increase of the Grand Jury Award to $1,000, Manifest is now offering cash honorariums to every exhibiting artist across the season. This will include an estimated 250 artists when the show year concludes next fall. In essence, this ensures every artist who exhibits at the East Walnut Hills gallery now receives a financial award.

This new process increases the annual awards total by 80% and the number of artists who benefit by 800%, per Manifest’s leadership.

These awards, as well as all of Manifest’s educational and exhibition programming, are supported in part by the Manifest Annual Fund. Those interested in supporting the programming can do so on the Manifest website.

Manifest Grand Jury competition