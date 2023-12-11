Haile Foundation gifts $50K to Cincy Children’s, Visionaries + Voices

Visionaries + Voices and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital each received a $50,000 grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation in honor of a pair of former executives.

The foundation awarded the grants in honor of former president and CEO, Tim Maloney and former senior vice president and education program manager, Leslie Maloney. The couple retired in March 2022. While leading the Haile Foundation, they supported numerous organizations across the Greater Cincinnati region with tens of millions in financial gifts and investment.

Tim and Leslie Maloney

Taking V+V to ‘new heights’

Visionaries + Voices plans to use its $50,000 to expand its Teaching Artist Program, or TAP. Developed in 2011, TAP is a training program that helps prepare artists with disabilities for leadership positions in the arts. It provides V+V studio artists with the opportunity to learn job skills and allows them teach in a variety of settings. It also bring visibility and inclusion of the disability community to K-12 school art classes around the region.

Beyond their hands-on instruction, these V+V teaching artists with disabilities work to break down barriers in the arts and education fields.

The foundation described the support for V+V as a fitting tribute to Tim Maloney. Throughout his career, he had a particular passion for finding creative ways to support new and inspiring programs.

TAP instructor Vince Cole teaches at V+V.

(Visionaries + Voices)

Robyn Winkler, V+V’s executive director, voiced “immense gratitude” to Tim Maloney and the Haile Foundation for this latest gift. With this gift, V+V can take its mission to “new heights” and “unlock the potential” of its teaching artists, Winkler said.

“Empowering individuals with developmental disabilities to lead as art educators not only transforms their lives but enriches our communities with diverse perspectives and creative expressions,” Winkler added. “This grant enables us to break barriers, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone’s unique talents shine.”

Helping kids develop love of reading

Leslie Maloney had a “steely focus on driving systemic change within the educational landscape of Greater Cincinnati,” according to the Haile Foundation, which praised her commitment to ensuring every child has an equitable start toward life-long success.

Through this grant, Cincinnati Children’s will help sustain the success of its Prescription for Reading program. The reading support initiative includes the Reach Out and Read early literacy curriculum and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio.

Reach Out and Read – or ROR – is a national program that prepares young children for success in school by making books and literacy a part of their pediatric medical care. By making early literacy part of clinic visits, parents and caregivers develop the skills to support their children’s education and language skills.

Participants in childhood reading programs overseen by Cincinnati Children’s

At ROR clinics, providers use well-child visits to teach parents about the importance of sharing books at home, demonstrate effective reading techniques, provide a new book to take home and enroll children in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio. Children in DPILO get a free book every month until their fifth birthday.

Cincinnati Children’s oversees 26 pediatric clinics participate in the ROR program, reaching more than 25,000 economically disadvantaged families every year.

Dr. Gregory Szumlas leads the Prescription for Reading program at Cincinnati Children’s. He called the Haile Foundation’s support as “pivotal to our efforts to improve kindergarten readiness in our region.”

“All children deserve the opportunity to learn and find new adventures through books,” he continued. “Together with the Foundation, we’ve been able to purchase books for children and caregivers to distribute through our Reach Out and Read clinics and fund the Imagination Library to help build home libraries for all children in the region.”