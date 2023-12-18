Summerfair offers up to $5K to local small arts organizations

Summerfair Cincinnati is now accepting applications for Small Arts Organization Awards.

The grant initiative provides up to $5,000 to small and mid-sized arts organizations to create or expand programs or assist with production expenses. The goal is to increase arts experiences for all members of the Greater Cincinnati community, regardless of age, ability, income or location.

The quality of the art performed and produced is one piece of criteria, as is the number of people who would benefit from the program or project. Other factors include the uniqueness or innovation of the program, diversity of the target audience and the potential to attract new members.

A key consideration is the impact of Summerfair’s financial contribution on the program or project.

All recipients must use the funds within one year of the award date. Additional details are available on the Summerfair Cincinnati website.

Applications are due by Monday, Feb. 5.

Small Arts Organization Awards