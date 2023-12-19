Looking back: M&M’s nonprofit ‘coverage’ in 2023

2023 has come and gone. Below we celebrate our cover stories and the talented writers and photographers who brought these to you.
Please help us sustain and grow this free news outlet uniquely serving hundreds of nonprofits across Greater Cincinnati. Donate now.
Happy Holidays and a safe and bountiful New Year from all of us at M&M.
- Thom & Elizabeth Mariner, co-publishers
- Tess Brown & Casey Weldon, associate editors
- Phil Fisher, copy editor
- Ray Cooklis, copy editor & Culture FIX contributor
- Meg Howes, Culture FIX contributor
- Rick Endres, Calendar & Datebook editor
February: The Playhouse that Jack & Moe built
(Story by David Lyman. Photography by Tina Gutierrez. Cover design by Elizabeth Mariner.)
March: Bernie McKay takes reins of the Haile Foundation
(Story by John O. Faherty Photography by Amy Spasoff.)
April: Jordan Bankston of Forever Kings
(Story by Byron McCauley. Photography by Wendell Gibbs Jr.)
May: Ryan Mooney-Bullock of Green Umbrella
(Story by Shauna Steigerwald. Photography by Helen Adams.)
June: Women Helping Women offers survivors autonomy, empowerment
(Story by Leyla Shokoohe. Photography by Helen Adams.)
July: Dr. Paul Crosby: Bringing hope and healing to those with mental illness
(Story by John O. Faherty. Photography by Helen Adams.)
August: Chara Fisher Jackson: preparing children to thrive
(Story by Shauna Steigerwald. Photography by Wendell Gibbs Jr.)
September: In music, as in life, Polina Bespalko is on an unwavering odyssey of discovery
(Story by David Lyman. Photography by Tina Gutierrez.)
October: Matt Distel: The quiet, constant curator
(Story by David Lyman. Photography by Tina Gutierrez.)
November: Phillip and Gail Holloman: AFP Philanthropists of the Year
(Story by Byron McCauley. Photography by Wendell Gibbs Jr.)
December / January: ‘Fiona’: Cincinnati Zoo’s darling takes the stage in holiday musical at Ensemble Theatre
(Story by David Lyman. Illustration by Loren Long. Cover design by Elizabeth Mariner.)