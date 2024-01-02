Culture FIX: Jan. 3-9

Happy New Year and welcome back! We are excited to explore with you all of the arts and culture the Queen City has to offer in 2024. From theater and film to visual art and music, the breadth and depth of Cincinnati’s arts culture is limitless. For added enhancement of your experience, pay attention to history and its intersection with culture in our fair city. Check out our new offering, Ticket Watch. Cincinnati has a host of events that sellout, quickly, and we don’t want you to miss out. Enjoy this week’s offerings as you ease yourself back into the culture routine once everything cheese and all of the pecan pie is gone.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

“Pink Perfection” by Dana Olsen

ARTclectic, “Ultimate Eclectic” Art Exhibition | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 6249 Stewart Ave., Silverton. 513-822-5200. DETAILS: This little gem of a gallery tucked away along I-71 is host to local artists from across the region. The “Ultimate Eclectic” art exhibit is a show said to feature a variety of beautifully unique original creations by Cincinnati’s finest artists. The exhibit includes paintings, sculpture, fiber art and more, both contemporary and traditional styles. Exhibiting artists include Cathy Fiorelli, Dana Olsen, Tony Lipps, David Mueller and more. Opening reception, Jan. 12, 5-8 p.m. Exhibit runs through Feb. 29.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Cincinnati Art Museum, Mind/Body/Art | 6 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Art, and the creation of art, have long been known to improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. Those of us involved in the arts – whether a performer, painter or theater-goer – know well the benefits to our health and wellness. This gallery experience explores those intersections between mental health, wellness and art. Join a Self-Advocate from Project CARE, a program within the YWCA Greater Cincinnati, and a mindfulness expert from The Well for a discussion about art and mental health, followed by a healing meditation or mind body practice. Free.

Friday, Jan. 5

Cincinnati World Cinema, “The British Arrows“ | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: Did you know that since 1903 downtown Cincinnati has hosted more than 150 movie theaters? The last of them closed in the late 1990s, but made a miraculous return in 2018 as The Garfield Theatre, home to Cincinnati World Cinema. According to CWC, “British Arrows” are highly creative, entertaining adverts and PSAs with emotional twists that are much different from their American cousins. No hype, no hard sell, they tell engaging stories, just like little movies, offering great variety that will keep you guessing. Through Jan. 14.

Pendleton Art Center-Middletown

Pendleton Art Center-Middletown, First Friday | 5-9 p.m. 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. DETAILS: If you’ve ever been to Final Friday at Cincinnati’s Pendleton Art Center you know how invigorating and inspiring it can be. Did you know that slightly to the north is the Pendleton Art Center-MIDDLETOWN? Three floors of interesting, unique studios and a café are open to the public the first Friday of every month. Explore the artistry of our neighbors to the north and have a bite to eat while you’re there.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Sir Donald Runnicles Daniil Trifonov

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Brahms: Runnicles & Trifonov | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Scottish-born Sir Donald Runnicles conducts an all-Brahms program including the Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 2. Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov takes to the keys in a concerto that was originally composed as a sonata for two pianos and then retooled into an orchestral symphony at one point. Brahms ultimately settled on the concerto. The second symphony? What can you say except, “Ah, that second movement.” Repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Leo Coffeehouse, Queen City Balladeers | 6:40 p.m. Zion United Church of Christ, 2301 Indian Mound Ave., Norwood. 513-531-5400. DETAILS: Make your way to the Leo Listening Room for traditional folk music, the distinctive domain of the Queen City Balladeers. John Sherman and Randy Clepper perform Irish traditional music. Cigar Box Scott (Ackinson) takes on traditional folk music with rock and blues inspired rhythms. Mike Oberst considers himself a collector of tunes and a key player in the preservation of Anglo-American music. The Leo Coffeehouse is one of the oldest folk and acoustic venues in the United States. Don’t miss it.

Monday, Jan. 8

Ben Levin

Jazz at the Memo, Cincinnati’s King Records: A Musical History-feat | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Start the year off right by learning about Cincinnati’s legendary King Records, one of the most important, influential record companies in history. The show will be led and performed by Cincinnati native and recent UC grad Ben Levin and his band. Levin has performed this music professionally since he was 16. Syd Nathan’s label recorded such luminaries as James Brown and R&B doo-wop star Otis Williams.

Woodward Theater, “How I Learned to Fly” | 7:30 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: The Woodward is yet another of Cincinnati’s original movie houses, built in 1913. Renovated in 2013, it is now home to events, live music, weddings, fundraisers and, most recently, movies. In tonight’s viewing, two African-American teenage brothers suddenly find themselves on their own after being mysteriously abandoned by their parents. Haunted by the mental and physical abuse inflicted by their father, elder brother Daniel (Marcus Scribner, ABC’s “Black-ish”) is determined to prevent their lives from falling apart. “How I Learned to Fly” is a poignant story of determination and resilience in the face of profound adversity.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “A Civil War Duel” | 6:30 p.m. Virtual, via Zoom and Facebook Live (register on website to receive Zoom link, Facebook-Behringer-Crawford Museum). DETAILS: Kentucky author and historian Stuart Sanders discusses his latest book, “Anatomy of a Duel: Secession, Civil War, and the Evolution of Kentucky Violence.” While battlefield slaughter was the most common, best-known way to settle differences, the duel was considered to be an honorable, formal fight or way to accomplish the same thing . Colonel Leonidas Metcalfe and William T. Casto transformed the bank of the Ohio River into their own personal battleground. On May 8, 1862, these two men, both of whom were steeped in Southern honor culture, fought a formal duel with rifles at sixty yards. Only one man walked away.

TICKET WATCH-These events sellout fast. Get your tickets, now!

Sunday, Feb. 4

Audra McDonald

Cincinnati Pops, Audra McDonald | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: This concert, rescheduled from October, is sure to sellout, quickly. Tickets are already disappearing. Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning vocalist Audra McDonald takes the stage for this one-night only event. She has appeared on Broadway in “Carousel,” “Ragtime” and “Sweeney Todd,” and her film and television credits include, “The Good Fight,” “Respect” and “The Gilded Age.”