Santa Maria Services gets $30K for education programs

Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. received a $30,000 grant to improve the educational advancement and self-sufficiency of residents on Cincinnati’s West Side.

The gift from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation will go to Santa Maria’s Education Advancement program. The program has two primary objectives: supporting individuals working toward their High School Equivalency diploma and non-English speakers and English as a Second Language students who want to improve their language proficiency.

A student graduates from the Education Advancement program.

H.A. Musser, Jr., president and CEO of nonprofit, thanked the foundation for the “generous support” of its mission.

“This grant will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of individuals in our community, helping them gain essential skills and confidence to pursue better education opportunities,” Musser continued.

About the partnership

Louis and Louise Nippert established the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation in 1981. Their goal was to provide financial assistance to worthy organizations who provided charitable activities and services. Funding goes to organizations working in areas such as cultural arts, education, environment and health.

One organization to receive support over the years is Santa Maria Community Services. The Price Hill-based nonprofit provides more than 2,500 individuals with educational tools and resources focused on improving financial and health goals.

In 2021, Santa Maria Services received a $30,000 grant from the foundation for the role out of a career education and coaching project.

Musser noted that this most recent partnership underscores the organizations’ “shared dedication to improving educational outcomes and strengthening the community.”

Santa Maria Community Services