Film Cincinnati seeks actors for upcoming Covington movie

Casting is underway for a feature film set to start production this winter in Greater Cincinnati.

The producers of “Control Freak” are looking for actors to fill three principal roles, as well as dozens of background actors. Principal roles include The Sanshi, a costumed demon; Aunt Thuy, a Vietnamese woman in her 50s and Sang, a Vietnamese man in his mid-60s.

The production also will cast 79 background actors and two stand-ins for the principals. Pay for non-principal roles is $15 per hour. There’s a guaranteed four hours for each day.

Principal actors should email the movie’s casting director, Abigail Esmena, at abi@auditionroom513.com with their name, their desired role and height.

Background actors must apply online. Those interested need to submit some basic biographical information, a headshot and a full-body photo, a brief video clip of themselves walking or moving around and their availability.

Principal photography is set to begin in mid-February in Covington, Ky. and surrounding areas. Filming will take about a month.

Recruiting for “Control Freak” is the vision of Shal Ngo, the director. Recruiting for the film is a partnership between New Media and Film Cincinnati. Film Cincinnati is a nonprofit working to support the movie and television industry in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

