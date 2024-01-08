Former teacher named VP of Cincy’s Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati is turning to a teacher and longtime supporter of the organization to serve as its new vice president of marketing and development.

On Monday, the nonprofit formally announced the hiring of Amanda Emmons Shumate. The Northern Kentucky University graduate taught for 17 years, mostly in Boone County Schools. She stepped away last year to raise her two young children.

Beyond teaching, Emmons Shumate has performed freelance marketing, graphic design and social media management work for the past 10 years.

Amanda Emmons Shumate

“After leaving teaching to raise my young children, I found myself once again yearning to ‘do good’ in our community and to continue to serve our future generations,” she said. “When the opportunity to join (Big Brothers Big Sisters) here in Cincinnati presented itself, I knew that this would be an amazing opportunity for me to jump on board with this incredible organization.”

A lifetime of helping children

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati pairs adult volunteers with young people who can benefit from a positive role model. The agency serves children in 13 counties in Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. More than 800 children took part in 2023, with a waiting list of more than 200.

Emmons Shutmate acknowledged that her new role is “somewhat of a career change.” However, she noted that she’s been involved in the nonprofit sector, mostly in the arts, for nearly two decades. She currently holds positions with ACT of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Music Theatre.

In a statement, Big Brothers and Big Sisters praised Emmons Shutmate’s background in development, donor relations, marketing and communications. Deb Haas, BBBS marketing manager, said those skills “stood out to our hiring team right away. Her lifetime of dedication to helping children aligns with our vision that all young people reach their full potential,” Haas said.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters family

A performer as well, Emmons Shumate is a member of The Footlighters, Inc. with her partner, Kyle Shumate. It was Kyle who introduced Emmons Shumate to Big Brothers Big Sisters. He became a Big Brother to LaDon in 2015.

“As a family, we have had so many wonderful memories made together with him,” Emmons Shumate said.

Kyle joined the local Big Brothers Big Sisters board of directors two years ago. Since then, the couple has assisted with several of the organization’s events.

“I’m beyond excited that my amazing life partner has landed a new role with an organization near and dear to my heart,” Kyle, chief marketing officer at Clark Schaefer Hackett, wrote in a LinkedIn post congratulating his wife.

“Way to go, Amanda Emmons Shumate!” he continued. “Big things are in store for you and the organization’s future.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati