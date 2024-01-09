Culture FIX: Jan. 10-16

In the bleak midwinter the Cincinnati arts scene is far from bleak. Resist the urge to settle in under a cozy blanket with a good book – Yours Truly needs to work on that one. Venture out and continue to support artists and performers who contribute to our culture year ‘round. Some local universities keep the stage and gallery lights on during their academic hiatus. Mariemont seems the place to be this Thursday night. Or check out some commemorative MLK day offerings om Monday. And, there’s jazz. There’s always jazz.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Caffe Vivace, Joe Duran’s Projections | 7:30 p.m. 975 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: Explore jazz from a different perspective as Joe Duran and his Projections peer through a compositional lens. Duran deconstructs jazz standards while also offering arrangements of French impressionists and reimagines Favorite film music. An alto saxophonist, Duran graduated from CCM where he studied jazz and composition. His band includes a number of Cincinnati jazz all-stars including Eric Lechliter, Spencer Merk, Billy Wolfe, Phil Hilger, Brandon Coleman, Dan Karlsberg, Aaron Jacobs and Tom Buckley.

Thursday, Jan. 11

ARTflix, “The Horse’s Mouth” | 7 p.m. The Barn, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: This British comedy is absolutely hysterical. Follow the screwball antics of eccentric painter Gulley Jimson (Alec Guinness) and his crackpot entourage as Jimson searches for and then (spoiler alert!) destroys) the perfect canvas. Guinness wrote the screenplay from Joyce Cary’s classic 1944 novel of the same name. Registration required.

Mariemont Players, “Rumors” | 7:30 p.m. 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Mariemont. 513-501-1718. DETAILS: Neil Simon once said, “…how sad and funny life is. I can’t think of a humorous situation that does not involve some pain.” Simon’s thoughtful characters are universal in their troubled relationships and lives. “Rumors” turns into an elegant farce as guests at an anniversary party try to create a story surrounding the accidental shooting of the host’s ear lobe, by the host, himself. Hilarity ensues as the group attempts to learn the true nature of the incident and the whereabouts of the hostess. Continues through Jan. 28.

Friday, Jan. 12

Dayton Playhouse, “Is There Life After High School?” | 8 p.m. 1301 Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio. 937-424-8477. DETAILS: The show, with music and lyrics by Craig Carnelia and book by Jeffrey Kindley, is an assortment of songs and monologues recalling the joys, terrors and loves that most teenagers experience throughout their high school years. If you would like to relive that time in your life, head north and let those memories wash over you, reminding you of how easy adulting really is. Through Jan. 28.

Sharonville Cultural Arts Center, “Boeing, Boeing” | 7 p.m. 11165 Reading Rd., Sharonville. 513-554-1014. DETAILS: French playwright Marc Camoletti wrote this farce about hapless bachelor Bernard, who has a flat in Paris and three airline stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. When all three are in Paris and Bernard’s apartment at the same time, catastrophe looms large. “Boeing, Boeing” is one of the most performed French plays throughout the world. Through Jan. 14.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Ric Sexton

Memorial Hall, Ric Sexton & Friends | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: You’re in for a night of soul-stirring rhythms when Ric Sexton, his sax and some of his friends take the Memorial Hall stage along with opening acts, Vince and the Fellas, and the Sound the Alarm band. DJ Arie brings in the vibes in between sets.

Terrence Wilson

Xavier Music Series, Terrence Wilson | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University, 3800 Victory Parkway, Evanston. 513-745-3939. DETAILS: Acclaimed by the Baltimore Sun as “one of the biggest pianistic talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years” Terrence Wilson opens the new year at Xavier with works by Claude Debussy and Sergei Rachmaninoff. The program concludes with Modest Mussorgsky’s virtuosic “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Orchestrations of the piece are widely heard on the world’s concert stages, but Mussorgsky’s original composition was for solo piano and is heard less frequently. If you’ve not heard it, it is quite something.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Rhinegeist Brewery, Art on Vine | Noon-6 p.m. 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-1367. DETAILS: It’s baaaaack! Yours Truly might truly get off the couch for this one. 80-plus artists fill Rhinegeist with their talent for this monthly gangbuster of a sale. Come on down and have a beer while you find the next great item for that empty nook or forlorn cranny in your house.

Baritone Will Liverman

(Photo by Jaclyn Simpson) Pianist Myra Huang

Cincinnati Song Initiative, An Afternoon with Will Liverman and Myra Huang | 3 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Will Liverman and Myra Huang present a diverse program of music by Michael Ippolito, William Grant Still, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Franz Schubert and a slate of favorite spirituals. Liverman recently starred in the Metropolitan Opera‘s premiere of “X: The Life and Times of Malcom X” by Anthony Davis, whose new, symphonic song cycle will help close the current CSO season. Huang is a highly sought-after accompanist for her interpretation of lieder and art song and is on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music. She is a two-time Grammy nominee for her albums “Gods and Monsters” and “Clairieres” with tenor Nicholas Phan.

Monday, Jan. 15

MLK Coalition, 49th Annual Martin Luther King Commemorative March | 10:30 a.m. March begins at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown. 12:00 p.m. Community celebration at Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The 2024 theme is “Love, Power, Justice.” Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to making love, power and justice a reality for all people, and especially those who had been oppressed by poverty, racism and violence. The march will conclude at Washington Park and the celebration will continue inside of Music Hall where guests will celebrate the day with music provided by the MLK Chorale and messages from three outstanding community leaders: Bishop Ennis F. Tait, YWCA CEO Rickell Howard Smith and Retired Judge Fanon A. Rucker, each addressing one of the themes – Love, Power, Justice. Free.

Jazz at the Memo, Martin Luther King Jr. – The Man, The Cause “In and Out of Time” | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: “In and Out of Time” is a musical journey of the causes that led Martin Luther King Jr. to have his powerful dream. The journey touches on past and current issues that embody Marvin Gaye’s song, “What’s Going On.” Wendell Anderson (vocals) and his friends – Erwin Stuckey (piano), Andrew Walits (guitar), Mason Daugherty (bass) and Hayden Floro (drums) – offer up musical messages of honesty, hope, humility and respect for human dignity.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Northern Kentucky University, Faculty Exhibition | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Fine Arts Center, 3rd Floor, Nunn Dr., Highland Heights. 859-572-5100. DETAILS: Reporter Andrea Turner wrote in NKU’s The Northerner, “to establish a sense of professionalism in the classroom, many professors and lecturers in the NKU community do not share their work with students. This exhibition allows a window into the life of full- and part-time faculty members who may not show their work to students on a daily basis.” Making art while teaching art is surely a fine line to walk, but art professors create, too. Through Feb. 1. Closing reception: Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Michael Thompson

Mount St. Joseph University, “The Kool-Aid Wino” Michael Thompson Solo Show | 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery, Dorothy Meyer Ziv Art Building, 5701 Delhi Rd., Delhi. DETAILS: MSJ Artist-in-Residence Michael Thompson is an artist, designer and poet who graduated from Thomas More University. As an artist, he likes to be an archivist: collecting things, spaces and histories to add to his art and life. Thompson said this show “…evaluates memories as a complex amalgamation of positive and negative feelings; understanding nostalgia as something that does not exist as exclusively one or the other in our minds. ‘The Kool-Aid Wino’ is my reflection on my coming of age as I attempt to filter childhood emotions through adult awareness.” Through Feb. 19.