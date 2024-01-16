Culture FIX: Jan. 17-23

Is it cold enough for you yet? Now that actual winter weather (Cincinnati-style) has arrived, many of us may feel that instinct to just hibernate and watch football (which, these days, consists mainly of Patrick Mahomes commercials, Taylor Swift sightings and Dallas Cowboys schadenfreude). And yet, good reasons do exist to get out and participate in Cincinnati culture this week. The calendar may be thinner than usual, but there’s still a good selection of events to warm that winter chill.

Wednesday. Jan. 17

Midday Musical Menu, harpischordist Michael Delfin | 12:15 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Ave., Covington. 859-431-1786. DETAILS: Versatile keyboardist Michael Delfin, artistic diector of Seven Hills Baroque and harpsichordist for the Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, presents a daytime program of harpsichord music for Trinity’s third-Wednesday music series. Delfin recently became harpsichord instructor at Xavier University, and also is organist at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. The event is free, and lunch is available for $7.

Thursday, Jan. 18

The Carnegie, “Exhibition X” Panel Conversation | 6 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: Call it a Collage Bowl: Artists from The Carnegie’s current “Exhibition X: an utterly incomplete examination of collage in contemporary art” discuss the ideas and strategies behind their works in this event, utterly and completely free to the public. On the panel are M’Shinda Imani Abdullah Broaddus, Terence Hammonds, Jen Edwards and Michael Scheurer, with Carnegie’s utter and complete Executive Director Matt Distel as moderator. The exhibition runs through Feb. 3.

La Comedia Dinner Theatre, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” | 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. 800-677-9505. DETAILS: Dinner and a show, anyone? There’s just something about old-school dinner theater that satisfies on a cold winter evening. The family-owned La Comedia up in Springboro has been ably filling this niche, presenting six to nine productions a year since 1975. It’s one of the nation’s oldest and largest such operations. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is your typical frothy “jukebox musical” featuring 1950s pop songs, styles, fashions and dialogue. The only thing missing might be Marty McFly on guitar. Production runs through Feb. 11.

Friday, Jan. 19

Kevin John Edusei George Li

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Rachmaninoff and Adams” | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Guest conductor Kevin John Edusei and pianist George Li are featured in this attractive program: Sergei Rachmaninoff’s ever-popular Piano Concerto No. 2, with its memorable tunes and brilliant virtuosity, and John Adams’ groundbreaking 1985 minimalist symphony “Harmonielehre” (“The Teaching of Harmony,” a nod to Arnold Schoenberg’s music-theory text). This masterful score combines ideas from Adams’ dreams, allusions to music by Gustav Mahler, Jean Sibelius, Claude Debussy, Schoenberg and others with musings about the nature of creativity and harmony. Opening the program is the stirring and rather cinematic 2021 piece “Elysium” by Canadian composer-conductor Samy Moussa. Also Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Rick VanMatre Rusty Burge

Caffè Vivace, Rick VanMatre with Rusty Burge | 7 & 9 p.m., Caffè Vivace, 975 E McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: Cincinnati jazz saxophonist Rick VanMatre collaborates with vibraphonist Rusty Burge on what VanMatre calls “some unpredictable originals and a few transformed standards that we think will surprise you.” Joining the party are bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer John Taylor, who also are members of the Phil DeGreg Trio (see Jan. 23, below). All, of course, are CCM faculty members.

Weston Art Gallery, “Late Bloomer,” “We Felt Everything Without,” “Perceptions of a Material’s Purpose” | Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Weston Art Gallery, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: The Weston opens three new exhibits: Brianna Gluszak’s “Late Bloomer,” a show of glassmaking, textiles and installation exploring “distinctions created between feminine and masculine ideals”; Aaron Peters’ “We Felt Everything Without,” studying relationships between art, design and architecture with “alternative, forgotten, or unused spaces and objects”; and Byproduct Studios’ “Perceptions of a Material’s Purpose,” using objects and materials from everyday life to create “semi-functional” artwork. Through March 3.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Xavier Music Series, guitarist Berta Rojas | 2 p.m. Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Paraguayan guitarist Berta Rojas, multiple Latin Grammy winner and a professor at Berklee College of Music, is considered one of the top classical guitarists performing today. She is in particular a champion of Latin American guitar music, so expect some fascinating pieces on this program.

School for Creative and Performing Arts, Future of the Arts Gala | 6-10 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-363-8155. DETAILS: SCPA’s annual fundraising gala is a chance for arts lovers both to support the school and see top professionals and students collaborate on an entertaining program. Joining forces with SCPA are Cincinnati Ballet, May Festival, Cincinnati Opera, Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare, Ensemble Theatre, CSO and Pops. Black tie optional with complimentary valet parking.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Sharon Robinson and Jaime Laredo

Linton Chamber Music, “Changing Winds of Time” | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: Directed since 2009 by renowned duo of cellist Sharon Robinson and violinist Jaime Laredo, the series founded in 1977 by the late, beloved CSO clarinetist Dick Waller is still going strong. This program features the CSO’s principal winds and its pianist Michael Chertock in Baroque, romantic and contemporary music, including the world premiere of a work by CCM alum Shawn Okpebholo. The program repeats 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Congregation Beth Adam, Loveland.

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, “Bach Vespers for Epiphany” | 5 p.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: Johann Sebastian Bach’s chorale cantata “Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern” (“How beautifully shines the morning star”) may have a catalog designation of BWV 1, but it’s far from the first work penned by the Baroque master. (It’s said that German scholars gave it that catalog number to help Bach put his best foot forward, as it were.) Based on a Philipp Nicolai hymn for the Epiphany, this work, written in 1725 while Bach was Cantor at St. Thomas in Leipzig, is brilliant and hopeful. Though we’re past Epiphany (Jan. 6; Jan. 19 in some Eastern churches), it’s a good fit for this program by our non-Leipzig St. Thomas forces. Pre-Vespers lecture at 4 p.m., organ recital at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22

Jazz at the Memo, Ron Jones Quartet | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Louisville-based alto saxophonist Ron Jones and his group continue the popular Jazz at the Memo series with an evening of “Music from the Great American Songbook.” Jones is well-known throughout the Midwest, and has performed often at Cincinnati venues such as Caffè Vivace (above).

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Music Live@Lunch, Phil DeGreg Trio | 12:10 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. 4th St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Well, we started this Culture FIX with a noontime concert by a local luminary, and we’ll end it with another one. Appearances by jazz pianist Phil DeGreg, bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer John Taylor are always a treat, and here’s a chance to stop in while downtown, grab a bite to eat and warm up with some cool jazz.