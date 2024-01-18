Nonprofit receives $150K to help families find housing stability

Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. received $150,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to strengthen its work to provide support for Hamilton County families on the brink of homelessness.

The West Side nonprofit plans to use the funding on its Stable Families program. It offers comprehensive services aimed at promoting immediate relief and long-term housing stabilization. For the program, Santa Maria Community Services targets neighborhoods and schools with high student mobility rates. Each participating family receives individual attention and guidance from a case manager.

L to R: Dr. Nune Sargsyan, Christy Cauley, Keybank Vice President Kenya Taylor, Francesca Phillis, Hillary Williams, Keybank Cincinnati Market President Jennifer Damiano

Services offered through Stable Families include:

Family counseling and advocacy

Assistance in negotiations with landlords

Locating resources for healthcare and afterschool programs

Specialized support for children with unique needs

Short-term financial aid for rent, transportation, and utility bills

Household budgeting guidance

Connections to resources to prevent future crises

“This generous grant from the KeyBank Foundation significantly enhances our capacity to make a difference in the lives of at-risk families, said H.A. Musser Jr., Santa Maria president and CEO. “It strengthens our commitment to helping our program participants achieve long-lasting change by addressing and resolving the issues that push families to the brink of homelessness.”

Jennifer Damiano, president of KeyBank’s Cincinnati market, said the goal of the bank and its foundation are to help the communities thrive.

“Accessibility to services surrounding housing instability is a crucial element of thriving communities,” she said.

KeyBank Foundation plans to distribute the funding to Santa Maria Community Services over the course of three payments.

“We are excited to partner with and support Santa Maria in their mission of promoting stable, vibrant communities across Hamilton County,” Damiano continued. “We look forward to the positive outcomes that will come from the Stable Families program.”

How to apply

To qualify for the Stable Families program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Residency in Hamilton County

At least one school-aged child enrolled in school

A housing risk factor such as eviction, inhabitable conditions or back rent owed

Willingness to participate in 12-18 months of case management

Some form of income or a willingness to seek employment

To find out if a family is eligible for Stable Families, call or text 513-378-2706.

Santa Maria Community Services’ Stable Families program