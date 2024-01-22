A collection of Greater Cincinnati organizations are calling on innovators and entrepreneurs to come together in late January to generate data-driven solutions for reducing homelessness across the region.

The Housing Stabilization Hackathon is led by Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub, in collaboration with Strategies to End Homelessness and a variety of community partners serving families at risk for housing loss.

Participants will look at data, technology, insight collection and engagement processes viewed as crucial indicators for predicting families at risk for housing loss. Together, they’ll work to come up with innovative solutions for improving early intervention tools to help keep families housed.

An online kickoff – or “reverse pitch” – event is set for Jan. 26. It will then run throughout the course that week, ending with an in-person pitch competition at University of Cincinnati’s 1819 Innovation Center.

“What we’re trying to do is identify people before their situation has escalated,” said Kevin Finn, CEO and president of Strategies to End Homelessness.

Hacking away at widespread issue

Finn said homelessness affects more people than you might think. Data from The Eviction Lab at Princeton University indicates one family in every 14 renting in Cincinnati faces an eviction filing. Those numbers could be even higher than that as “countless more get behind in rent and move before the legal process starts,” Finn said.

Studies link forced housing loss to lifelong trauma and toxic stress in children. Families in unstable living situations also face disruptions in school, employment, health care, safety and nurturing relationships, Finn said.

“It destabilizes families,” he continued.

Through the hackathon, Finn and partner agencies hope to develop systems that learn when and how to proactively deliver the right intervention at the right time to keep families housed.

Not only would a successful intervention prevent the stress of eviction, but there is evidence that a proactive approach is a more efficient use of public and private dollars and would keep the scarce supply of affordable housing more fully optimized, Finn noted.

A Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub event

“People don’t reach out for some sort of service until their crisis has gotten to a certain level, and most of the time by then, it’s too little, too late,” he added.

Flywheel executive director Laura Tepe said this project aligns with her organization’s mission to address equity issues through entrepreneurship. Launched in 2011, Flywheel mines best practices in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors to identify the characteristics most essential to a social enterprise becoming successful and sustainable.

Tepe feels these experts from the technology, engineering and data worlds bring unique skill sets to the longstanding battle against housing insecurity.

“We believe entrepreneurs have a way of seeing around corners to find new ways to solve old problems,” Tepe said.

It takes a village mentality

Tepe, who joined Flywheel in June 2022, described the upcoming hackathon as a “week-long sprint.”

Following the opening event, the hackers will spend a full week digging through and analyzing data, crafting possible solutions and honing their pitches. On Feb. 2, the teams will deliver “Shark Tank”-style presentations in front of a live audience and judges.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will deliver the opening remarks. City Council member Meeka Owens is one of about a dozen judges.

The winning proposal will receive a $1,000 cash prize and the opportunity to participate in Flywheel’s Elevate Equity Accelerator, which includes a $5,000 stipend.

There will also be several awards given for creativity, presentation quality and sensitivity to the lived experience of families facing housing loss. Contestants with outstanding proposals may be eligible for contract opportunities or residencies with partner agencies.

Several dozen presenters will take part in the pitch competition.

More than 40 contestants representing private businesses and community organizations registered to take part.

The hackathon is in coordination with the city of Cincinnati and its 2023 Impact Grant to reduce evictions. Strategies to End Homelessness will lead the work with assistance from 84.51, Bethany House, Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub, Found House Interfaith Housing Network, Legal Aid Society, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, St. Vincent DePaul and YWCA Greater Cincinnati.

“We are looking forward to promising, innovative ideas,” Tepe said.

Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub