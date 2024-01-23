Nonprofits receive $350K to improve birth equity, mental health

A local health-minded funding initiative is awarding a total of $354,500 to three Greater Cincinnati nonprofits working to make improvements in areas ranging from birth equity to mental health initiatives.

Bethesda Inc.’s philanthropic wing bi3 awarded the grants to Every Child Succeeds, Jamaa Health and Forever Kings. A breakdown on the specific programs supported by the funding is below.

“Fueling these organizations will help support mental wellness for Black men and youth in our community, while strengthening early child development services, the only of its kind dedicated to ages zero to three, to help our kids thrive in the future,” said Jill Miller, president and CEO of bi3.

Jill Miller

Bethesda Inc. founded bi3 as a philanthropic initiative in 2010. The grantmaking organization leverages its strategic partnership with TriHealth to spark and scale new approaches to health care and partners with community-based organizations to improve health and reduce health disparities.

Since its founding, bi3 has awarded more than $100 million in grants.

Miller said her organization is doing what it can to make sure every person has a “fair and just opportunity to achieve their best health.”

Grant awards

$184,500 to Every Child Succeeds. The organization supports the health of mothers and children from birth to to 3. It provides a comprehensive list of services, including early child development, home visits and connections to support organizations. The one-year grant aims to position Every Child Succeeds for future sustainability in the community, helping expand their abilities to provide services for Greater Cincinnati’s mothers and children, per bi3.

$150,000 to Jamaa Health. Funding will support the launch of The Peace of Mind Project, an 18-month endeavor focused on improving the well-being of Black men. A primary focus is on removing stigmas associated with mental health care through a mix of cultural and reflective practices. They’ll also develop a curriculum and offer training for practitioners, providers and other members of the community to improve their cultural competence in addressing the unique mental health needs of Black men, ages 18 to 40.

$20,000 to Forever Kings. Rates of suicide among Black youth are rising faster than any other racial or ethnic group, per bi3. Through the Kings Made Whole program, Forever Kings will work to increase access to therapy and other forms of mental health care to boys in grades 4-12. It will also create an evidence-based curriculum and series of tools for them to use.