Summerfair to return to Coney Island in 2024 despite park closure

Summerfair Cincinnati is returning to the Coney Island Park site for 2024, putting an end to weeks of concern about the immediate future of the region’s largest fine art and craft show.

The organization announced Monday it had reached a deal with Music & Event Management Inc. to host its fair once again on Kellogg Avenue property. MEMI – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra – purchased the park and pool in mid-December with plans to construct a new music venue on the site.

Coney Island ceased operations on Dec. 31, following the conclusion of its Nights of Lights holiday event.

A previous Summerfair Cincinnati

Shortly after news of the sale, it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, impact the sale of the park space would mean for Summerfair. The multi-day event has taken place at Coney Island off and on dating back to 1977.

In a social media post, Summerfair representatives said Coney Island’s closure would lead the organization to seek a new permanent home. They voiced excitement about the new “possibilities.”

“This new venue for Summerfair will help us enhance our artist and visitor experience. Summerfair will continue to be dedicated to sporting, visual, performing arts and (Greater) Cincinnati,” the post reads.

However, a spokesperson for MEMI remained adamant that talks concerning the future of the arts and culture festival were ongoing.

A rendering of the future MEMI performance venue

While Summerfair does have a home for 2024, it’s not yet clear what its future holds beyond this upcoming spring. CSO and MEMI have set a target opening date of spring 2026.

Summerfair 2024 takes place Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2.

